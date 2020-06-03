Condividi

Terna: Massimiliano Paolucci nuovo direttore Relazioni Esterne e Sostenibilità

56 anni, giornalista professionista e già direttore della Comunicazione di Telecom Italia, Aiscat e Aeroporti di Roma, Acea, Paolucci entra in Terna in posizione apicale. Lavorerà a diretto riporto dell’Ad Donnarumma

Massimiliano Paolucci è il nuovo direttore Relazioni Esterne e Sostenibilità del gruppo Terna. Lo ha annunciato attraverso una nota la società che gestisce la rete elettrica nazionale.

Cinquantasei anni, giornalista professionista, Massimiliano Paolucci ha ricoperto vari ruoli di responsabilità all’interno del settore. È stato infatti direttore della Comunicazione di Telecom Italia, Aiscat e Aeroporti di Roma, direttore Relazioni Media, Opinion Maker e Mondo Accademico del Gruppo Pirelli, direttore delle Relazioni Esterne e Affari Istituzionali del Gruppo Condotte e Direttore delle Relazioni Esterne e Comunicazione del Gruppo Acea.

Paolucci lavorerà a diretto riporto del nuovo amministratore delegato, Stefano Donnarumma, che lo scorso 18 maggio ha preso il posto di Luigi Ferraris alla guida di Terna dopo il via libera dell’assemblea degli azionisti al nuovo Consiglio d’amministrazione che resterà in carica fino al 2023. 

A Piazza Affari il titolo Terna guadagna l’1,48% a quota 6,318 euro in una giornata molto positiva per l’intero listino, con il Ftse Mib che segna un rialzo del 2,49% tornando sopra i 19mila punti. 

