Terna, consumi elettrici in aumento a febbraio

La società che gestisce la rete elettrica nazionale rende noto che la domanda di elettricità in Italia è stata di 25,8 miliardi di kWh, in aumento dello 0,7% rispetto allo stesso mese del 2019.

In attesa di scoprire quali effetti avrà avuto la quarantena nazionale sui consumi elettrici del mese di marzo (prevedibile un boom a livello domestico ma un crollo a livello industriale), Terna ha comunicato i dati del mese di febbraio. La società che gestisce la rete elettrica nazionale ci fa sapere che la domanda di elettricità in Italia è stata di 25,8 miliardi di kWh, in aumento dello 0,7% rispetto allo stesso mese del 2019. Tale risultato deve essere valutato tenendo conto del fatto che quest’anno febbraio, pur essendo bisestile, ha avuto lo stesso numero di giorni lavorativi (20) e ha registrato una temperatura media mensile superiore di 1,2°C rispetto a febbraio del 2019.

Il dato destagionalizzato e corretto dagli effetti di calendario e temperatura porta la variazione a -2,6%. La domanda del primo bimestre del 2020 risulta in flessione dell’1,8% rispetto al corrispondente periodo del 2019. In termini rettificati la variazione è pari a -3,2%. A livello territoriale la variazione tendenziale di febbraio 2020 è risultata positiva al Nord (+0,8%) e al Sud (+0,9%) e stazionaria al Centro. In termini congiunturali, il valore destagionalizzato e corretto dagli effetti di calendario e temperatura dell’energia elettrica richiesta a febbraio 2020 ha fatto registrare una variazione negativa (-0,6%) rispetto al mese precedente (gennaio 2020). Tale risultato porta il profilo del trend su un andamento decrescente.

Nel mese di febbraio 2020 la domanda di energia elettrica è stata soddisfatta per l’84,2% con produzione nazionale e per la quota restante (15,8%) dal saldo dell’energia scambiata con l’estero. In dettaglio, la produzione nazionale netta (21,9 miliardi di kWh) è risultata in flessione (-0,3%) rispetto a febbraio 2019. In crescita le fonti di produzione rinnovabile: idrica (+0,7%), eolica (+2,7%), geotermica (+5%) e fotovoltaica (+7,5%). In diminuzione, invece, la fonte di produzione termica (-1,9%).

