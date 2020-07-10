Sorteggi Champions League: 3 Big per Juve, Napoli e Atalanta

In caso di rimonta sul Lione, la Juve sfiderà una fra Real e City – Al Napoli, dopo un’impresa a Barcellona, toccherebbe quasi sicuramente il Bayern – Psg per l’Atalanta – Va meglio a Inter e Roma in Europa League

I sorteggi di Champions League non sono stati teneri con le squadre italiane, anche se i quarti di finale della Coppa dalle grandi orecchie sono ancora avvolti da un alone d’incertezza. Per accedere al turno oggetto del sorteggio di oggi, la Juventus dovrà eliminare il Lione, che all’andata (in Francia) ha vinto per 1-0. Se la Signora riuscirà a portare a casa la rimonta, dovrà vedersela con una delle favorite per la vittoria finale del torneo: Real Madrid o Manchester City.

Un discorso analogo va fatto per il Napoli, che tuttavia per accedere ai quarti di Champions League dovrà compiere una vera impresa sportiva: eliminare il Barcellona di sua maestà Lionel Messi al Camp Nou, dopo l’1-1 dell’andata al San Paolo, che ormai risale a più di cinque mesi fa. In caso di successo, al turno successivo gli uomini di Gattuso se la vedranno con un altro pezzo da novanta del calcio europeo: Bayern Monaco o Chelsea (l’andata si è conclusa con il trionfo dei tedeschi per 3-0).

Quanto all’Atalanta, al momento è l’unica squadra italiana ad avere delle certezze. Avendo concluso vittoriosamente gli ottavi di finale prima dell’interruzione del torneo causata dalla pandemia di Covid-19 (a Bergamo hanno ancora negli occhi la notte magica di San Siro contro il Valencia), la Dea sa da mesi di essere ai quarti, ma da oggi conosce con sicurezza anche il nome del prossimo avversario: il Paris Saint Germain. Uno scoglio difficile da superare, ma non impossibile per i ragazzi terribili di Gasperini, che avrebbero sicuramente potuto pescare di peggio.

Ma non è finita. Dall’urna dei sorteggi di Champions League sono state estratte anche le semifinali: una fra Juve, Lione, Real Madrid e City troverà la sopravvissuta tra Napoli, Barcellona, Bayern e Chelsea. L’Atalanta, invece, in caso di successo sul Psg incontrerà la vincente fra Lipsia e Atletico Madrid.

Quanto al calendario, l’emergenza coronavirus ha imposto una rivoluzione alla Champions League 2020, che di fatto si chiuderà con un minitorneo estivo a Lisbona. I quarti si giocheranno dal 12 al 15 agosto, mentre le semifinali andranno in scena il 18 e il 19. Quattro giorni dopo, il 23, toccherà alla finale. Tutte le sfide si risolveranno in un unico incontro, con supplementari e rigori in caso di pareggio.

Gare secche sono previste anche in Europa League, dove l’Inter, se dovesse superare il Getafe agli ottavi (si giocherà in campo neutro in Germania), sfiderà la vincente di Rangers-Bayer (1-3 all’andata), mentre la Roma, in caso di vittoria contro il Siviglia, se la vedrà con Wolverhampton o Olympiacos (1-1 all’andata).