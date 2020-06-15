Condividi

Social Housing: da Ubi 400 appartamenti in Umbria

Attraverso un finanziamento da 16 milioni a un fondo comune gestito da Prelios, l’istituto finanzia 4 progetti di social housing fra Perugia, Foligno e Gubbio

Ubi Banca sostiene quattro iniziative di social housing in Umbria per la costruzione di 400 appartamenti fra Perugia, Foligno e Gubbio. Lo annuncia in una nota l’istituto di credito, precisando che l’operazione avviene attraverso un finanziamento da 16 milioni di euro ad Asci (Abitare Sostenibile Centro Italia), un fondo comune di investimento immobiliare con finalità sociali gestito da Prelios.

L’obiettivo è “rispondere alle necessità abitative – si legge nella nota – grazie alla realizzazione di alloggi che, nella maggior parte dei casi, verranno locati a canoni calmierati rispetto al libero mercato”.

Il 70% del capitale del Fondo Asci è controllato dal Fondo Investimenti per l’Abitare (Fia), che a sua volta è gestito da Cdp Investimenti Sgr, controllata del gruppo Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

Il Fia ha su una dotazione complessiva pari a oltre 2 miliardi di euro, messa a disposizione da Cdp, ministero Infrastrutture e Trasporti, banche, assicurazioni ed enti previdenziali. Lo scopo del Fondo è realizzare a regime oltre 20 mila alloggi sociali e 8.500 posti letto in residenze universitarie e temporanee.

Gli altri principali partner di Asci sono le fondazioni locali di origine bancaria, tra cui la Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Perugia e quella di Foligno, la finanziaria regionale Gepafin, nonché operatori immobiliari privati e cooperatori locali.

I quattro progetti finanziati in Umbria sono i seguenti:

  • Le Corti Perugine, Ex Manifattura Tabacchi (Perugia) per circa 28.500mq di rigenerazione del vecchio tabacchificio ad uso residenziale (211 appartamenti e 19 unità commerciali e uffici);
  • Insula Viva, Bastia Umbra (Perugia) per circa 27.000mq (123 unità immobiliari;
  • Abitare Gentile, Ex Ospedale (Foligno) per circa 7.000mq di rigenerazione del vecchio presidio ospedaliero “San Giovanni Battista” verso un uso abitativo (60 appartamenti e 5 unità commerciali);
  • Gubbio per 5.300mq (52 unità immobiliari e 1 unità ad uso commerciale).

“Si tratta di una grande operazione di sviluppo su scala regionale, dall’importante valenza sociale”, commenta Patrick Del Bigio, amministratore delegato di Prelios.

