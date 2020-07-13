Roberto Benaglia è il nuovo segretario Fim Cisl

Il neo segretario eletto al posto di Bentivogli – Contrattazione sì ma innovativa – “Continueremo ad essere un sindacato collocato alla frontiera dei cambiamenti”

Roberto Benaglia è il nuovo Segretario Generale della Fim Cisl, succede a Marco Bentivogli alla guida dei metalmeccanici della Cisl.

Benaglia, 59 anni , è stata eletto a Roma dal Consiglio generale della Sim a larghissima maggioranza. Sindacalista di lunga esperienza, arriva alla Fim dopo diversi incarichi territoriali e nazionali a partire dai primi anni ’80, dal 1998 fino al 2008 è prima in segreteria e poi alla guida della Fim Cisl Lombardia.

Tra il 2008 e il 2016 è stato componente della segreteria regionale Cisl lombarda con incarichi sui temi del mercato del lavoro e della contrattazione. Tra il 2016 e il 2019 diviene operatore della Cisl confederale sempre sui temi delle politiche contrattuali, fino ad approdare nel maggio del 2019 nella segreteria nazionale della Fai Cisl dove ha seguito i rinnovi contrattuali e le relazioni sindacali nell’industria alimentare e con i principali gruppi della stessa.

«Il mio primo pensiero da segretario generale della Fim Cisl – ha detto Benagli subito dopo l’elezione – lo rivolgo ai troppi metalmeccanici oggi in cassa integrazione e ai tanti giovani con contratti a termine che già sono stati lasciati a casa”. Oltre ai ringraziamenti di rito al suo predecessore Marco Bentivogli ” per l’innovativo lavoro di guida che ha saputo portare avanti in questi anni e per aver sostenuto la mia candidatura”, il neo segretario ha subito proposto un incontro a Fiom e Uil per la messa a unto di proposte comuni e di prospettiva. “Prolungare gli ammortizzatori e il blocco dei licenziamenti è indispensabile, ma questo tempo va usato per adottare nuovi strumenti di sostegno agli investimenti e dall’occupazione” ha affermato.

L’altro pilastro sarà la contrattazione che “non può andare in cassa integrazione. In questi mesi di pandemia, nelle aziende sindacato e imprese hanno lavorato molto insieme per garantire lavoro in sicurezza, flessibilità produttive, gestione del lavoro agile e degli ammortizzatori. Anche sul piano nazionale serve oggi più contrattazione anche innovativa, a partire dal tavolo del rinnovo del CCNL sul quale vogliamo fin dai prossimi appuntamenti continuare ad esserci con capacità di dialogo, proposta e confronto”.

La promessa è che Fim continuerà ad essere “un sindacato collocato sulla frontiera dei cambiamenti che il lavoro sta sempre più vivendo” e attento alle nuove tutele in tema di formazione, politiche attive, professionalità, lavoro per obiettivi, welfare contrattuale, conciliazione vita lavoro e politiche salariali di cui i metalmeccanici hanno sempre più bisogno.