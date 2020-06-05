Condividi

Ripartenza: chi vince e chi perde. Domani sulle Lancette

Domani, sabato 6 giugno, la storica rubrica curata da Fabrizio Galimberti e Luca Paolazzi parlerà di chi sta andando meglio nella risalita fra i Paesi e i settori, ma non solo

La risalita dall’abisso della peggiore crisi dalla Grande depressione di novant’anni fa è cominciata. Come sta procedendo? Chi sta andando meglio tra i paesi e tra i settori? Domani su FIRSTonline troverete una risposta che vi sorprenderà. Nelle “Lancette dell’economia”, la storica analisi della congiuntura che da oltre trent’anni viene curata da Fabrizio Galimberti e Luca Paolazzi, vantando numerosi tentativi di imitazione.

Oltre a ciò si toccheranno anche altri punti:

  • cosa sta succedendo nel mercato del lavoro;
  • come mai l’euro si apprezza quando la Bce punta a mantenere i tassi ancora più bassi e ancora più a lungo;
  • cosa accade all’inflazione e alle quotazioni delle materie prime;
  • perché le azioni salgono mentre i profitti ancora languono, come dimostreranno le trimestrali che saranno diffuse a luglio.

