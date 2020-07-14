Condividi

Rete Unica Tim-Open fiber, la soluzione di Bernabè

L’ex ad di Telecom boccia il network unico: è troppo tardi e comunque le due reti tecnicamente non sono integrabili – Ci sarebbero poi problemi di Antitrust e Tim rischierebbe di finire in crisi. Ecco la sua proposta

Unire le infrastrutture di Tim e Open Fiber per creare una rete unica in Italia? Non si può fare. Non più, almeno: è troppo tardi. Lo sostiene Franco Bernabè, più volte amministratore delegato di Telecom Italia e oggi presidente di Cellnex, società di tlc attiva nel business delle torri.

Il primo problema è che, anche integrando le infrastrutture di Tim e Of, “non si arriverebbe ad avere una rete unica – spiega Bernabè in un’intervista al Sole 24 Ore – perché di reti in Italia ce ne sono altre”.

Ci sarebbero poi dei problemi di equilibrio sul mercato: “Un’aggregazione in capo a Telecom susciterebbe sicuramente reazioni da parte dei concorrenti – continua il manager – che si rivolgerebbero all’Antitrust Ue”.

Poi, spiega Bernabè, “c’è da tener presente che in tutti i Paesi, tranne che in Italia, ci sono almeno due reti a copertura nazionale: la rete di tlc e la rete delle tv via cavo che eroga anche la banda larga”.

Infine, “sottraendo la rete a Telecom, il Governo si troverebbe a dover gestire la crisi di un gruppo come Telecom – sottolinea l’ex ad del gruppo – Dunque, se si considera la molteplicità dei problemi in gioco, la soluzione della rete unica rischia di aggravarli anziché di risolverli”.

Bernabè fa notare inoltre che, “anche se fossero sotto la stessa proprietà, le due infrastrutture sarebbero destinate a restare separate, perché sono entrambe complete, dal backbone in avanti, ma realizzate con tipologia e architettura differenti. Non sono perciò integrabili: le linee che raggiungono le abitazioni partono da punti d’accesso differenti”.

Secondo Bernabè, l’unica soluzione sarebbe che “Cdp vendesse la sua quota in Open Fiber e col ricavato promuovesse la ricapitalizzazione di Telecom, che ne ha urgente bisogno anche per sostenere gli investimenti. Altrimenti Telecom difficilmente sarà in grado di garantire il passaggio dal rame alla fibra nei tempi e nei modi idonei a soddisfare Kkr. Sia Telecom che Open Fiber si terrebbero la propria rete, ma potrebbero creare una società comune per coprire le aree grigie”, dove attualmente non opera nessuno.

