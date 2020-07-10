Condividi

Produzione industriale +42,1% a maggio, -20% da gennaio

L’industria tenta di recuperate il tempo perso nei mesi d’emergenza. La produzione sale su base mensile, ma nei tre mesi da marzo a maggio il calo è ancora ampio: -29,9% – Recuperano tutti i comparti – Il mese scorso +140,2% per i mezzi di trasporto, +145,2% per l’abbigliamento

L’industria tenta di recuperare il tempo perso a causa dell’emergenza coronavirus e delle conseguenti chiusure. A maggio la produzione industriale è aumentata del 42,1% rispetto ad aprile. Lo rileva l’Istat. 

“Dopo la forte flessione registrata ad aprile, mese caratterizzato dalle chiusure in molti settori produttivi in seguito ai provvedimenti connessi all’emergenza sanitaria, a maggio si assiste ad una significativa ripresa delle attività: tutti i comparti sono in crescita congiunturale, ad eccezione di quello delle industrie alimentari, bevande e tabacco, che registra una leggera flessione. Il livello della produzione, peraltro, risente ancora della situazione generata dall’epidemia di Covid-19: l’indice generale, al netto della stagionalità, presenta una flessione del 20% rispetto al mese di gennaio, ultimo periodo precedente l’emergenza sanitaria.”

Fonte: Istat

Questo il commento dell’Istituto Nazionale di Statistica. Su base annua il calo è però ancora pesante. Corretto per gli effetti di calendario, l’indice complessivo diminuisce del 20,3% rispetto a maggio 2019 (i giorni lavorativi sono stati 20 contro i 22 di maggio 2019). Mentre nella media del periodo marzo-maggio, il periodo più acuto dell’emergenza, il livello della produzione è sceso del 29,9% rispetto ai tre mesi precedenti.

Per quanto riguarda i comparti, i primi segnali di recupero sembrano coinvolgere quasi tutti i settori. A maggio i beni strumentali registrano un rialzo del 65,8%, i beni intermedi del 48%, i beni di consumo segnano (+30,8%). Su, anche se con una crescita molto meno accentuata, anche l’energia (+3,4%).

Dal punto di vista tendenziale i segni più di maggio tornano a trasformarsi in meno: il calo è meno pronunciato solo per l’energia (-7,2%), mentre risulta più rilevante per i beni strumentali (-22,8%), i beni intermedi (-22,4%) e quelli di consumo (-18,7%). 

Passando ai singoli settori, tutti registrano diminuzioni tendenziali. A pagare il prezzo più alto sono le attività della fabbricazione di mezzi di trasporto (-37,3%, +140,2% a maggio), delle industrie tessili, abbigliamento, pelli e accessori (-34,1%, +145,2% a maggio), della fabbricazione di articoli in gomma e materie plastiche (-24,8%, +75,9% a maggio); i cali minori, invece, si osservano nella produzione di prodotti farmaceutici di base e preparati farmaceutici (-4,2%, +3,6% a maggio) e nella fornitura di energia elettrica, gas, vapore ed aria (-5,2%, +4,2% a maggio).

