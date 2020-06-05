Condividi

Pirelli: test sierologico per i dipendenti

L’adesione è su base volontaria – A partire dalla prossima settimana si potranno effettuare i test direttamente in azienda

Pirelli metterà a disposizione dei suoi dipendenti i test sierologici per capire se sono stati contagiati o meno dal Coronavirus. La società, in collaborazione con l’Ospedale San Raffaele di Milano e con il supporto dell’Università degli Studi di Milano (Dipartimento di Scienze Biomediche e Cliniche Luigi Sacco), a partire da lunedì darà ai 3.100 lavoratori del gruppo la possibilità di sottoporsi a uno screening sierologico per il Covid-19. Scopo dell’iniziativa è quello di rafforzare la ripresa in sicurezza delle normali attività dopo i mesi di lockdown imposti dal governo allo scopo di contenere i contagi.

I dipendenti di Pirelli potranno sottoporsi al test rapido, quello che si effettua tramite puntura sul polpastrello. Nel caso in cui l’esito richiedesse un approfondimento (dunque in caso di risultato positivo) saranno contestualmente realizzati anche esami venosi e tamponi. “Lo screening sierologico sarà effettuato nella massima sicurezza all’interno degli spazi aziendali con il supporto di personale sanitario qualificato”, spiega Pirelli attraverso una nota.

Non c’è alcun obbligo di sottoporsi al test sierologico. L’adesione al progetto, sottolinea l’azienda, sarà solo su base volontaria allo scopo di garantire la sicurezza di tutti.

