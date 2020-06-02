Autostrade, in campo Macquerie con Costamagna advisor

Il futuro di Autostrade resta un rebus per le concessioni, le tariffe e l’assetto azionario ma nelle ultime ore si è affacciata alla ribalta l’australiana Macquerie con un consulente d’eccezione: l’ex banchiere di Goldman Sachs ed ex presidente di Cdp, Claudio Costamagna

Gli australiani del Fondo Macquerie conoscono bene l’Italia, dove sono già presenti in società energetiche, e hanno come advisor per il nostro Paese l’ex presidente dell’Enel e di Tim, Fulvio Conti. E’ forse per questo che da giorni stanno riflettendo sulla possibilità di scendere in campo per Autostrade per l’Italia (Aspi). Anche se il rebus delle concessioni, della tariffe e degli assetti azionari della società del gruppo Atlantia dei Benetton li rende prudenti e non li ha ancora indotti a sciogliere le riserve. Però c’è un indizio che fa capire che Macquerie, specializzata negli investimenti in infrastrutture, fa sul serio e sta nel fatto che da poco hanno arruolato per l’operazione Autostrade un consulente d’eccezione come l’ex banchiere di Goldman Sachs e ex presidente della Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (Cdp), Claudio Costamagna.

Gli australiani non hanno la minima intenzione di puntare al controllo di Autostrade con le complicazioni politiche che ciò comportebebbe e vorrebbero invece una qualificata partecipazione di minoranza, a condizione che nella partita insieme a loro ci fosse la Cdp: è anche per questo che hanno chiesto a Costamagna di dar loro una mano.

Secondo quanro scrive stamattina “la Repubblica” a fianco di Macquerie potrebbe scendere in campo anche il Fondo F2i ma il tempo stringe ed entro il mese si capirà se per Autostrade ci sarà o no la svolta, con o senza gli austrialiani.