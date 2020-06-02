Condividi

Autostrade, in campo Macquerie con Costamagna advisor

| di | 0

Il futuro di Autostrade resta un rebus per le concessioni, le tariffe e l’assetto azionario ma nelle ultime ore si è affacciata alla ribalta l’australiana Macquerie con un consulente d’eccezione: l’ex banchiere di Goldman Sachs ed ex presidente di Cdp, Claudio Costamagna

Autostrade, in campo Macquerie con Costamagna advisor

Gli australiani del Fondo Macquerie conoscono bene l’Italia, dove sono già presenti in società energetiche, e hanno come advisor per il nostro Paese l’ex presidente dell’Enel e di Tim, Fulvio Conti. E’ forse per questo che da giorni stanno riflettendo sulla possibilità di scendere in campo per Autostrade per l’Italia (Aspi). Anche se il rebus delle concessioni, della tariffe e degli assetti azionari della società del gruppo Atlantia dei Benetton li rende prudenti e non li ha ancora indotti a sciogliere le riserve. Però c’è un indizio che fa capire che Macquerie, specializzata negli investimenti in infrastrutture, fa sul serio e sta nel fatto che da poco hanno arruolato per l’operazione Autostrade un consulente d’eccezione come l’ex banchiere di Goldman Sachs e ex presidente della Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (Cdp), Claudio Costamagna.

Gli australiani non hanno la minima intenzione di puntare al controllo di Autostrade con le complicazioni politiche che ciò comportebebbe e vorrebbero invece una qualificata partecipazione di minoranza, a condizione che nella partita insieme a loro ci fosse la Cdp: è anche per questo che hanno chiesto a Costamagna di dar loro una mano.

Secondo quanro scrive stamattina “la Repubblica” a fianco di Macquerie potrebbe scendere in campo anche il Fondo F2i ma il tempo stringe ed entro il mese si capirà se per Autostrade ci sarà o no la svolta, con o senza gli austrialiani.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta