Nexi: Mercury cede l’8,8% a sconto e il titolo crolla

L’azionista di riferimento ha ceduto l’8,8% del capitale a un prezzo di 14,2 euro per azione, con uno sconto del 7,2% rispetto al prezzo di chiusura di martedì – Tonfo in Borsa per Nexi

Mercury Uk Holdco, veicolo dei fondi di private equity Bain Capital, Advent e Clessidra nonché azionista di riferimento di Nexi, ha completato la cessione a fondi istituzionali dell’8,8 per cento, percentuale corrispondente a 55 milioni di azioni, della società di pagamenti. 

L’operazione era nell’aria già da ieri ed è stata confermata poco prima dell’apertura dei mercati. La vendita, realizzata tramite una procedura di accelerated bookbuilding, è avvenuta ad un prezzo pari a 14,20 euro per azione, per un controvalore complessivo di 780 milioni di euro. La cifra rappresenta uno sconto del 7,2% rispetto al prezzo di chiusura di Nexi a Piazza Affari del 26 maggio (15,3 euro). 

Dopo la cessione, Mercury Uk ha ancora in mano il 43,4% del capitale di Nexi e secondo gli accordi con Barclays, Goldman Sachs e Hsbc oltre a Banca Imi e Unicredit – vale a dire le 4 banche collocatrici – non potrà cedere ulteriori azioni per i prossimi 90 giorni. 

Ricordiamo inoltre che lo scorso 19 dicembre Nexi ha stretto un accordo con Intesa Sanpaolo per il trasferimento del ramo acquiring di Intesa. All’interno della stessa operazione si prevede che la banca guidata da Carlo Messina acquisti da Mercury UK HoldCo, azioni Nexi per un ammontare di 653 milioni di euro, pari a una quota di partecipazione di Intesa Sanpaolo nel capitale sociale di Nexi del 9,9%. A conti fatti dunque, il veicolo Uk in mano a Bain Capital, Advent e Clessidra ridurrà ulteriormente la propria partecipazione.

In Borsa il titolo Nexi non è riuscito a fare prezzo nei minuti d’avvio, segnando un calo teorico del 6%. Una volta entrate in contrattazione le azioni si sono immediatamente piazzate in coda al Ftse Mib e alle ore 10.30 cedono il 6,7% a 14,275 euro per azione, prezzo vicino a quello di vendita stabilito da Mercury. 

