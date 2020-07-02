Condividi

Nasdaq: Tesla in orbita dopo i dati sulla produzione

Solo 24 ore dopo essere diventata la casa automobilistica con la più alta capitalizzazione al mondo, il titolo Tesla continua a correre, salendo di oltre l’8% grazie ai dati sopra le attese sulla produzione – Ecco tutti i record in borsa della società guidata da Elon Musk

Tesla non si ferma più. Il gioiello automobilistico di Elon Musk continua a battere ogni record borsistico possibile. Ieri, 1°luglio, la società ha raggiunto i 207 miliardi di dollari di market cap, diventando la casa automobilistica con la più alta capitalizzazione di mercato al mondo. Il primato però sembra non esserle bastato e oggi a pochi minuti dall’avvio delle contrattazioni sul Nasdaq, il titolo Tesla guadagna un ulteriore 8,2% sfiorando i 225 miliardi di dollari di capitalizzazione. 

TUTTI I RECORD IN BORSA DI TESLA

Tesla ha da poco festeggiato 10 anni di quotazione. Il 29 giugno 2010, giorno del debutto, per acquistare un’azione del gruppo automobilistico californiano bastavano 19,20 dollari. Oggi ne servono oltre 1.200. In termini percentuali parliamo di un aumento superiore al 6100%. Non solo, in questo contesto bisogna tener conto del fatto che gran parte della strada che ha consentito a Tesla di raggiungere la vetta è stata percorsa in un a solo anno. Dodici mesi fa infatti, il valore di un’azione Tesla era pari a 230 dollari, mentre la soglia dei 1.000 dollari è stata superata solo lo scorso lunedì.

Grazie a questo rally senza fine Tesla è diventata la casa automobilistica più preziosa al mondo, superando Toyota, ferma a quota 203 miliardi di dollari. Un risultato che diventa ancor più eclatante se si pensa che la società giapponese nel primo trimestre del 2020 ha prodotto 2,4 milioni di veicoli, Tesla solo 102mila. Chi c’è al terzo posto in classifica? Volkswagen con una capitalizzazione pari a 72,6 miliardi, tre volte più bassa rispetto a quella della società americana.

Da sottolineare che la corsa di Tesla sul Nasdaq ha sorpreso anche lo stesso Wlon Musk che lo scorso maggio, quando il colosso delle auto elettriche ha toccato i 750 dollari per azione, ha definito il prezzo “troppo alto”: parole che molti credevano in grado di fermare la volata di Tesla ma che, invece, non hanno neanche frenato la corsa della società.

IL RALLY DEL 2 LUGLIO

A spingere ancora una volta al rialzo le azioni Tesla hanno contribuito i dati relativi alla produzione del secondo trimestre del 2020. Tra aprile, maggio e giugno la società ha prodotto 83mila veicoli, 10mila in più rispetto alle attese, nonostante l’emergenza coronavirus l’abbia costretta a fermare lo stabilimento di Fremont. Nello stesso periodo inoltre, Tesla ha consegnato 90.650 auto a fronte di previsioni pari a 72.000 unità.

