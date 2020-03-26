Condividi

Multe stradali: lo sconto del 30% si allunga da 5 a 30 giorni

Per ottenere lo sconto del 30% sulle multe stradali il proprietario dell’auto ha 30 giorni di tempo per pagare e non più solo 5 per effetto del decreto Cura Italia

Chi paga subito paga meno e l’emergenza sanitaria da Coronavirus allunga il periodo di tempo in cui una multa stradale può costare meno: dai soli 5 giorni il periodo entro il quale scatta lo sconto del 30% si allunga a 30 giorni. E’ questa, secondo quanro riferisce Il Sole 24 Ore di oggi, una delle novità contenuta nella circolare con cui il Ministero dell’Interno ha interpretato le norme del decreto Cura Italia relativamente a veicoli e circolazione.

La circolare spiega inoltre che lo sconto del 30% vale per infrazioni tra il 16 febraio e il 31 maggio e che il conteggio dei 30 giorni viene sospeso dal 10 marzo al 4 aprile. “Il congelamento dei termini – scrive Il Sole 24 Ore – vale anche per le notifiche dei verbali e la presentazione dei ricorsi”. Quanto alle patenti, se la scadenza è dal 31 gennaio in poi, si potrà guidare – in attesa del rinnovo – fino al 31 agosto.

Per quanto riguarda, infine, l’Rc auto il decreto prevede che i giorni di tolleranza oltre la scadenza della polizza raddoppino a 30 giorni.

