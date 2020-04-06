Condividi

Morris Profumi riconverte la produzione in gel igienizzanti

La società di profumi che possiede brand come Atkinsons 1799, I Coloniali e Morris riconvertirà una delle sette linee dello stabilimento di Parma – Saranno prodotti 8mila gel igienizzanti al giorno

Dai profumi ai gel igenizzanti. Morris, società di profumi che possiede brand come Atkinsons 1799, I Coloniali e Morris e ha in licenza marchi come Liu Jo, Bikkembergs, Iceberg, Sergio Tacchini e Fiat 500, ha deciso di riconvertire una delle sette linee attive nello stabilimento di Parma cominciando a produrre gel igienizzanti per mani. Un prodotto introvabile ai tempi del coronavirus, diventato un bene di prima necessità. 

Saranno prodotti 8mila unità di gel igienizzanti al giorno. Una parte di essi sarà donata da Morris agli ospedali e ai presidi sanitari in cui medici, infermieri e Oss sono impegnati nella lotta al Covid-19. 

“In questo momento di emergenza e di grande difficoltà desideravamo non solo fornire il nostro contributo alle strutture sanitarie e a tutti coloro che stanno combattendo in prima linea” ha dichiarato Riccardo Ranalli, Legale Rappresentante di Morris Profumi “ma anche di permettere ai nostri dipendenti di continuare a lavorare, e siamo felici che abbiano raccolto il nostro invito. A loro va il nostro ringraziamento per aver reso possibile questa iniziativa”. 

Sono molte le aziende che nelle ultime settimane hanno deciso di riconvertire la loro produzione, producendo beni di prima necessità, dalle mascherine ai gel igienizzanti. Per quanto riguarda quest’ultimo anche colossi del calibro di Ramazzotti, Campari e Intercos la scorsa settimana hanno annunciato il loro impegno su questo fronte per aumentare la presenza di questi prodotti sugli scaffali di farmacie e supermercati. 

