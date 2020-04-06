Condividi

Moda e Lusso: 100 miliardi di perdite causa Covid-19

| di | 0

Secondo un report del Boston Consulting Group le aziende del settore vedranno andare in fumo il 30% dei loro ricavi – Impatto pesante anche su Ebitda e liquidità – Un aiuto potrà venire dall’e-commerce

Moda e Lusso: 100 miliardi di perdite causa Covid-19


Il conto che la pandemia di coronavirus presenterà nei prossimi mesi al settore Moda e Lusso rischia di essere molto salato. Secondo i calcoli del Boston Consulting Group  riportati da Corriere Economia, la cifra potrebbe aggirarsi intorno a 100 miliardi di euro a fronte di ricavi complessivi che nel 2019 hanno toccato i 350 miliardi. 

Il report realizzato da BCG insieme a Bernstein si basa su una serie di interviste effettuate ad amministratori delegati e cfo del comparto. Ebbene, in base a quanto dichiarato dagli addetti ai lavori, le vendite caleranno del 30%. Una percentuale enorme e in continua crescita. Solo poche settimane fa infatti, le stime parlavano di perdite pari a 30-40 miliardi, con vendite in calo del 10%.

Nel frattempo, la pandemia ha proseguito la sua espansione, raggiungendo tutti i principali paesi europei, ma soprattutto gli Stati Uniti, che oggi “vantano” il più alto numero di contagiati a livello globale. Una diffusione che ha ulteriormente peggiorato le aspettative, comprese quelle sulla possibile ripresa. “Nonostante ci sia ancora una parte importante di ceo e cfo che ritiene che quanto perso sarà recuperato entro il 2021 (ma è diminuita dal 61 al 43%), una buona parte degli intervistati sposta adesso il ritorno ai livelli pre-crisi al 2022”, scrive il Corriere Economia riportando i dati contenuti nel report del Boston Consulting Group.

Pesantissimo anche il possibile impatto sull’Ebitda, con il margine operativo lordo delle aziende moda e lusso che potrebbe contrarsi di una cifra compresa tra i 30 miliardi di euro (aspettativa di cfo e ceo) e i 58 miliardi di euro (stima di BCG).

Nel caso in cui le previsioni venissero confermate, le ripercussioni sulla liquidità delle aziende potrebbero essere ingenti. In cifre parliamo di perdite fino a 70-72 miliardi di euro. Probabile infine, secondo il Boston Consulting, che l’invenduto raggiunga picchi mai visti prima: si parla di circa 105 milioni di pezzi invenduti. 
In questo contesto a tinte fosche c’è però uno scorcio di luce rappresentato dall’e-commerce che potrebbe aiutare le maison internazionali sia a contenere le perdite stimate, sia a spingere sull’acceleratore della ripresa quando la pandemia si sarà arrestata e le restrizioni saranno cancellate.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta