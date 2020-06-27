Mes, Merkel incalza Conte: “Non l’abbiamo creato per non usarlo”

Secco intervento della Cancelliera tedesca, che sta per assumere la presidenza della Ue, sul Mes – Conte replica: “La Merkel non si occupi di noi”.

“Non abbiamo messo a disposizione degli Stati strumenti come il Mes o Sure perché restino inutilizzati”. La Cancelliera tedesca, Angela Merkel, che dal primo luglio assumerà anche la presidenza temporanea della Ue, va all’attacco e incalza l’Italia sul Mes, mettendo a nudo tutte le ambiguità del premier Giuseppe Conte. Il quale replica a muso duro, però senza entrare nel merito: “Io rispetto Merkel, ma a far di conto per l’Italia ci sono io, con Gualtieri, i tecnici del Mef e i ministri. Ci stiamo predisponendo per presentare il Recovery plan a settembre, a questo è servito il confronto a gli Stati generali”. La verità è che l’offensiva di Merkel sembra, oltre che logicamente motivata, anche pungere nel vivo il premier che, per non disturbare i Cinque Stelle che perdono pezzi giorno dopo giorno, continua a rinviare un pronunciamento chiaro e favorevole all’utilizzo del nuovo fondo anti-Covid.

“Ho il dovere di mettere al primo posto l’interesse nazionale”, dice Conte, ma sembra invece più orientato a mettere al primo posto l’interesse (o la sopravvivenza) del partito che sostiene la sua premiership. E’ infatti ormai da più parti riconosciuto, persino dalla stessa componente “governista” dei 5 Stelle, che il Mes possa essere uno strumento più che utile: 36 miliardi per le spese sanitarie anche indirette, spendibili sin da subito, mentre il Recovery Fund e gli altri meccanismi devono ancora essere definiti e le risorse non saranno disponibili prima del 2021. Dopodiché la Cancelliera, sempre nella stessa intervista (riportata in momenti diversi dalle agenzie), ha anche teso una mano all’Italia, promettendo impegni per portare a casa oltre che i prestiti (il Mes lo è) anche i sussidi a fondo perduto: “Sto lavorando per convincere i rimanenti Paesi che sono finora stati favorevoli ai prestiti, ma contro i sussidi”, riferendosi palesemente ai cosiddetti Frugal Four.