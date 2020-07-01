L’industria prova a rialzare la testa: indici Pmi in rialzo

Gli indici Pmi di tutti gli Stati europei tornano a salire a giugno dopo i tracolli registrati nei mesi di lockdown – In Italia il dato aumenta a 47,5 punti dai 45,4 di maggio

Arrivano i primi, timidi, segnali di ripresa dell’industria europea dopo il tracollo innescato dall’emergenza Covid-19 e dai conseguenti lockdown. A giugno, il Pmi manifatturiero dell’Unione Europea è risalito ai 47,4 punti, 8 punti in più rispetto alla precedente rilevazione di maggio. Il dato ha battuto le attese degli analisti che si aspettavano un Pmi a 46,9 punti.

Per quanto riguarda i singoli Stati membri, secondo Markit, il Pmi del settore manifatturiero italiano il mese scorso si è attestato a 47,5 punti contro i 45,4 di maggio. Il dato “segnala il ventunesimo mese consecutivo di contrazione dello stato di salute del settore manifatturiero italiano”. Malgrado ciò la produzione manifatturiera “è aumentata per la prima volta in quasi due anni ma con un tasso di espansione piuttosto leggero. Le condizioni della domanda sono rimaste deboli, con i nuovi ordini, che sebbene al tasso più debole in quattro anni, sono di nuovo in diminuzione”, osserva Markit. In miglioramento le prospettive per i prossimi 12 mesi, che si riportano “ai livelli di ottimismo più alti da luglio 2015″.

Passando agli altri Paesi: in Germania il Pmi è salito a 45,2 punti dai precedenti 36,6 (il consensu era a 44,6%), in Francia il dato si è attestato a 52,3 punti (da 40,6), mentre in Spagna è cresciuto dai 38,3 punti di maggio ai 49 punti di giugno. Infine, l’indice Pmi della Gran Bretagna è a 50,1 punti, rispetto ai 40,7 di maggio e leggermente in linea con la stima preliminare e il consenso degli economisti.

“Il PMI definitivo di giugno segnala ancora che le aziende manifatturiere dell’Eurozona stanno osservando una forte ripresa iniziale, per via dell’allentamento delle misure restrittive da Covid-19”, spiega il capo economista di IHS Markit, Chris Williamson, aggiungendo che tale incremento “è indicativo di un crollo della produzione ad un tasso annuale di appena il 2%”, inferiore “al crollo di quasi il 30% riportato durante il picco delle restrizioni ad aprile”.

“In Forte ripresa anche per le previsioni per i prossimi dodici mesi, per via della speranza che la crescita economica continuerà la sua accelerazione”, continua l’economista, segnalando però che “anche con questi aumenti i livelli della produzione e della fiducia rimangono al di sotto dei picchi del periodo pre-pandemico, e la persistente debolezza della domanda combinata all’attuale distanziamento sociale probabilmente freneranno la ripresa”.