Condividi

Leonardo si rafforza nello spazio e sale nel capitale di Avio

| di | 0

Il gruppo pubblico guidato da Alessandro Profumo compra una quota del 3,75% per 14 milioni e sale al 29,63% di Avio – L’azienda aerospaziale corre in Borsa

Leonardo si rafforza nello spazio e sale nel capitale di Avio

Leonardo aumenta la sua partecipazione in Avio, azienda aerospaziale italiana che opera nel settore dei lanciatori e della propulsione applicata a sistemi di lancio, missili e satelliti. 

La società guidata da Alessandro Profumo ha annunciato di aver concluso le operazioni di acquisto di 988.475 azioni di Avio per 14 milioni di euro. In termini percentuali si tratta di una quota pari al 3,75%, grazie alla quale Leonardo arriva al 29,63% del capitale di Avio. 

“L’operazione rappresenta un ulteriore consolidamento del ruolo di Leonardo quale partner industriale di Avio e della posizione di Leonardo in un settore rilevante, strategico e con importanti prospettive di sviluppo come lo Spazio, in particolare per quanto riguarda il segmento dei lanciatori, anche grazie al significativo contributo dell’Italia ai programmi di collaborazione europei”, scrive Leonardo in una nota. In seguito alla notizia, a Piazza Affari le azioni Avio corrono, guadagnando il 4,62% a quota 14,94 euro. Sopra la parità (+0,16% a 6,206 euro) il titolo Leonardo in una giornata difficile per il Ftse Mib. L’indice principale della Borsa di Milano ha infatti avviato le contrattazioni in ribasso del 3% e a metà giornata cede lo 0,9% a 18.721 punti. A pesare è la preoccupazione per i nuovi contagi da coronavirus in Cina che fanno tenere per l’arrivo di una seconda ondata che metterebbe in ginocchio l’Italia e le economie europee.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta