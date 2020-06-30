Condividi

Landi Renzo: ok alla fusione con Lovato Gas

| di | 0

L’operazione prevede l’incorporazione di una società già controllata al 100% – L’Ad Musi: “Lovato continuerà a essere un brand importante per la sua forza in molti mercati strategici, dalla Russia all’India”

Landi Renzo: ok alla fusione con Lovato Gas

Lunedì il consiglio d’amministrazione di Landi Renzo ha dato il via libera alla proposta di fusione per incorporazione di Lovato Gas, società già controllata al 100%.

Lo annuncia Landi Renzo in una nota, precisando che l’operazione permetterà di “ottimizzare i processi decisionali e migliorare l’utilizzazione e la valorizzazione delle risorse e competenze attualmente esistenti nelle società partecipanti alla fusione, la quale, attraverso l’accorpamento delle attività in un unico soggetto giuridico, porterà a un miglioramento dell’efficienza gestionale (societaria, contabile ed amministrativa), alla realizzazione di sinergie e alla riduzione dei costi complessivi, evitando la duplicazione di talune attività su due distinte entità giuridiche con una conseguente maggiore razionalizzazione dei costi”.

Poiché l’operazione proposta prevede la fusione per incorporazione di una società interamente posseduta da Landi Renzo, “le azioni rappresentative del capitale sociale di Lovato Gas unipersonale saranno annullate”, si legge ancora nella nota.

Con questa fusione, “prosegue il processo di semplificazione della struttura del Gruppo con tutti i benefici che ne deriveranno per la nostra attività – ha commentato Cristiano Musi, amministratore delegato di Landi Renzo – Lovato continuerà comunque ad essere un brand importante di Landi Renzo per la sua presenza internazionale e la sua forza in molti mercati strategici, dalla Russia all’India”.

Landi Renzo è una società tipica del quarto capitalismo italiano, tra i leader mondiali nel settore dei componenti e dei sistemi di alimentazione a Gpl e metano per autotrazione. L’azienda, fondata oltre 60 anni fa a Cavriago (Reggio Emilia), è presente oggi in più di 50 Paesi, con una percentuale di vendite generata all’estero di circa l’80%.

Landi Renzo è quotata sul segmento Star del Mercato Mta di Borsa Italiana dal giugno 2007. A metà mattina della seduta di martedì, il titolo viaggia sulla parità, a 0,636 euro pe azione. Nella media degli ultimi sei mesi, il titolo ha perso il 29,6%, mentre la performance a un anno registra un rosso del 43%.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta