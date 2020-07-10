Condividi

La ripresa continua o si ferma? Tornano le Lancette

La storica rubrica mensile sulla congiuntura curata da Fabrizio Galimberti e Luca Paolazzi affronta il problema della ripresa: è destinata a proseguire o a incagliarsi? E come sta andando l’Italia rispetto agli altri Paesi?

La ripresa va, come la nave di felliniana memoria? O si è già incagliata in qualche scoglio affiorante? E quale tipo di scoglio? L’economia italiana si sta conducendo meglio o peggio di altre? L’epidemia costituisce ancora un pericolo incombente o ha allentato la morsa? I tassi d’interesse scendono o salgono? E il dollaro? Perché le Borse sembrano vivere in un mondo a sé, fatto di crescita robusta che si travasa in copiosi utili aziendali? E l’oro, la barbara reliquia monetaria, cosa ci suggerisce con la sua quotazione che punta al record? Queste sono le principali domande a cui danno risposta “Le Lancette dell’economia”, la storica rubrica mensile sulla congiuntura, curata da Fabrizio Galimberti e Luca Paolazzi. Domani, solo su FIRSTonline.

Mentre i governi cercano di capire come stimolare la domanda e rimanere in soccorso del reddito delle famiglie e dei costi delle imprese, l’Unione europea ancora non ha trovato la quadra sul Recovery fund. E la sconfitta della candidata spagnola alla Presidenza dell’Eurogruppo non è certo un buon viatico per l’alleanza franco-tedesco-ispanico-italiana che spinge a favore di una rapida approvazione della proposta della Commissione.

Si parlerà anche degli Usa, dove prosegue il braccio di ferro tra Congresso democratico e Presidenza Trump riguardo alle prossime misure di sostegno all’economia, con le elezioni di novembre sullo sfondo.

