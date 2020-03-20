Condividi

Intesa, sconto a Bper per filiali Ubi. Unicredit, assemblea a porte chiuse

| di | 0

Intesa Sanpaolo conferma che l’Ops su Ubi va avanti (e viene promossa anche da Equita), ma accorda uno sconto a Bper la cessione delle previste 500 filiali – Intanto Mustier convoca per il 9 aprile l’assemblea di Unicredit che si terrà però a porte chiuse.

Intesa, sconto a Bper per filiali Ubi. Unicredit, assemblea a porte chiuse

Intesa Sanpaolo ha accordato uno sconto a Bper per la cessione di 500 filiali prevista nell’ambito dell’Ops lanciata a metà febbraio dalla banca guidata da Carlo Messina su Ubi e che prosegue malgrado l’emergenza da Coronavirus. Anzi, proprio oggi è arrivata la notizia che gli analisti di Equita promuovono Intesa Sanpaolo, con un upgrade del titolo da Hold a Buy, e la stessa operazione che porterà alla fusione con Ubi.

La riformulazione del prezzo per le 500 filiali Ubi, con relativi dipendenti e rapporti con la clientela, è la conseguenza del calo del valore dei titoli in Borsa e permetterà a Bper di scegliere la soluzione più favorevole tra il criterio precedente o un nuovo parametro.

“Il previsto corrispettivo in denaro – spiega una nota di Intesa Sanpaolo – è stato rideterminato in un importo pari al minore tra l’importo precedentemente concordato, ossia il 55% del patrimonio in termini di Common Equity Tier 1 del ramo d’azienda, e l’80% del multiplo implicito pagato da Intesa Sanpaolo per il patrimonio di Common Equity Tier 1 di Ubi Banca”.

A sua volta Unicredit ha confermato la convocazione dell’assemblea societaria per lapprovazione del Bilancio 2019 per il prossimo 9 aprile ma, in conseguenza dell’emergenza Coronavirus, ha stabilito che si tenga a porte chiuse allo scopo di proteggere soci e dipendenti secondo le disposizioni recentemente emanate dal Governo

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta