Ilva, Conte: “Possibile ingresso dello Stato”

Nel question time alla Camera, il Presidente del Consiglio spiega che si sta lavorando “a una nuova compagine societaria” – In arrivo il decreto Semplificazioni: “Sarà la madre di tutte le riforme”

“Le misure di contenimento dell’epidemia hanno fortemente inciso sulla capacità produttiva dello stabilimento siderurgico ex Ilva di Taranto. La trattativa sta proseguendo: Arcelormittal ha dichiarato che gli impegni di marzo sono vincolanti e intende rispettarli”, ma “si sta lavorando a nuova compagine societaria e si sta valutando anche un intervento pubblico, ricorrendone tutte le condizioni”. Lo ha detto il presidente del Consiglio, Giuseppe Conte, nel corso del question time alla Camera, rispondendo a una interrogazione presentata dal gruppo di Liberi e Uguali.

“L’obiettivo del Governo – ha aggiunto – è realizzare un piano strategico per la siderurgia che definisca il fabbisogno di acciaio del nostro Paese, le condizioni di mercato su cui i produttori devono muoversi, nel rispetto delle regole europee e del libero mercato ma consapevoli che sono necessari alcuni elementi di protezione commerciale”.

Il Presidente del Consiglio ha sottolineato che il Governo guarda anche a una “specializzazione sugli acciai di qualità a beneficio dell’industria elettrotecnica e della meccanica di precisione di cui l’Italia è leader”, oltre che a “una transizione energetica sulla quale crediamo questo settore debba orientarsi. Tale progetto di rilancio deve includere ogni iniziativa volta alla soluzione delle crisi più gravi”.

Conte ha detto poi che “tra gli strumenti adottati per la crescita c’è sicuramente lo schema del decreto semplificazioni, con cui vogliamo intervenire nelle varie fasi della realizzazione delle opere pubbliche. Ho definito questo decreto legge la madre di tutte le riforme, lo ritengo indispensabile per modernizzare l’Italia e tornare a far correre il Paese ed è per questo che nel governo ci stiamo confrontando in modo costruttivo per trovare le soluzioni migliori”.

Nel decreto semplificazioni “ci sono anche interventi sulla responsabilità dei pubblici dipendenti per superare la cosiddetta ‘paura della firma’ – ha detto ancora il Premier – Limitiamo la responsabilità al solo profilo del dolo, non anche per le omissioni. I pubblici dipendenti avranno quindi maggiori rischi di responsabilità nel non fare rispetto al fare”.

Inoltre, il provvedimento conterrà “misure anche nella fase dell’esecuzione per accelerare la cantierizzazione e la realizzazione e si limitano le ipotesi in cui è possibile sospendere l’esecuzione delle opere pubbliche”.