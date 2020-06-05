Condividi

Il Ftse Mib torna sopra i 20mila punti: crisi passata?

| di | 0

Milano parte di scatto e dopo tre mesi di crisi profonda torna sopra i 20mila punti trainata dalle banche, da Fca e da Leonardo – In una sola settimana il Ftse Mib ha recuperato oltre il 9% del suo valore

Il Ftse Mib torna sopra i 20mila punti: crisi passata?

Piazza Affari cerca di mettersi definitivamente alle spalle il tracollo causato dall’esplosione dell’emergenza Coronavirus con il Ftse Mib che torna sopra la soglia psicologica dei 20mila punti, un livello che non si vedeva dallo scorso 6 marzo. 

Il listino principale della Borsa di Milano ha avviato le contrattazioni con un rialzo del 2,2%, toccando un massimo intraday di 20.094 punti, e a metà mattina continua a viaggiare intorno ai 20mila, cercando di tenersi stretto l’agognato traguardo. A trascinare il Ftse Mib sono le performance di Salvatore Ferragamo (+7%), di Fca (+6%), di Leonardo (+5) e lo scatto delle banche, che beneficiano del bazooka della Bce.

Ma il rally non coinvolge solo Piazza Affari. Giorno dopo giorno i listini europei stanno cercando di recuperare il terreno perso in questi mesi di emergenza e lockdown, provando a riagguantare i massimi raggiunti a metà febbraio, quando il Covid-19 sembrava ancora solo un “problema cinese” e le Borse viaggiano spedite verso un altro anno da record. Basti pensare che il 17 febbraio il Ftse Mib aveva raggiunto i 25mila punti, arrivando al livello più alto dal 3 ottobre 2008. Tre giorni dopo però è arrivata la doccia fredda: il primo caso di Covid-19 confermato in Lombardia, all’ospedale di Codogno. 

Da quel momento la Borsa è piombata nel baratro mandando in fumo oltre 10mila punti. I momenti peggiori? Le sedute del 9 e del 12 marzo, piazzatesi rispettivamente al terzo e al primo posto tra le peggiori della storia di Piazza Affari. Nel primo caso il ribasso è stato dell’11,7%, nel secondo addirittura del 16,92%, un’ecatombe che ha portato il Ftse Mib a scendere a quota 14.894 punti, la soglia più bassa toccata durante la “crisi pandemica”.

Ad aprile i primi tentativi di risalita, poi consolidati a maggio (+8,4%) grazie alle graduali riaperture. Nell’ultima settimana l’exploit: grazie alle novità sul recovery fund, alle buone notizie sul trend dei contagi (in calo) alle iniziative della Bce il Ftse Mib ha guadagnato il 9,3%. 

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta