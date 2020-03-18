Condividi

Il Coronavirus risveglia l’orgoglio italiano (VIDEO)

Solidarietà, senso di comunità, orgoglio italiano: sono manfestazioni che l’emergenza Coronavirus ci sta facendo riscoprire e che social network e web amplificano – Speriamo che durino anche oltre l’emergenza – Ecco un video che riflette il momento che stiamo vivendo

L’Italia s’è desta. L’emergenza coronavirus che costringe l’intero Paese (chi più chi meno) in quarantena ci sta facendo riscoprire sensazioni perdute come la solidarietà, il senso di comunità e l’orgoglio di essere italiani. Sin dai primi giorni del sacrificio collettivo che stiamo tutti facendo, al netto degli immancabili furbetti che l’orgoglio nazionale lo manifestano più a parole che nei fatti, hanno iniziato a circolare sui social network messaggi per comunicare flashmob di ogni tipo: momenti musicali, applausi, torce dei telefonini accese di sera sul balcone o alla finestra. Condomini, quartieri, città intere hanno ingannato la lunga attesa e si sono tenute compagnia dandosi appuntamento a tal ora di tal giorno.

E anche la rete ovviamente ha fatto la sua parte: è grazie a WhatsApp che i flashmob sono arrivati nelle case degli italiani, mentre è su YouTube, Facebook e Instagram che hanno iniziato a girare video emozionanti che autocelebrano l’italianità e ci fanno ricordare il Paese che siamo, stimolando il nostro orgoglio e il nostro senso di appartenenza. Tra i tanti ve ne proponiamo uno in particolare, che parte dalle nostre radici, l’Impero Romano, e ripercorre tutta la nostra gloriosa storia con l’immancabile slogan “Il Paese più bello del mondo”. Tre minuti di pura italianità: ricordiamocene quando usciamo di casa senza motivo, mettendo in pericolo anche e soprattutto i nostri connazionali.

