I Btp corrono, interviene la Bce

Lo spread si impenna e tocca i massimi dal 2013, mentre il rendimento sui btp sfiora il 3% – Bce: “Pronti a tutto per contrastare le interruzioni dei mercati” . Poi in parte rintraccia ma le Borse soffrono

Lo spread si impenna, il rendimento del Btp decennale sfiora il 3% e la Bce scende di nuovo in campo per cercare di calmare gli animi.

In un’intervista pubblicata sul sito della Banca Centrale Europea, Iseabel Schanebl, membro del direttivo, afferma che “Stiamo vivendo tempi difficili: le borse sono estremamente volatili, i prezzi sui mercati azionari sono diminuiti drasticamente. E ora gli eventi si stanno gradualmente riflettendo nei dati che otteniamo dall’economia reale. La produzione in Cina è notevolmente diminuita a gennaio e febbraio. Ciò avrà anche un impatto sul sistema bancario. Ma al momento non vi è alcuna crisi bancaria acuta. Tuttavia, stiamo monitorando attentamente la situazione attuale in modo da poter reagire rapidamente ai nuovi sviluppi, se necessario.”. Una decisione “unanime” di tutto il consiglio. 

Dopo gli acquisti effettuati nei giorni scorsi potrebbero dunque arrivare nuove contromosse. “la Bce è pronta a fare tutto il possibile per affrontare le turbolenze del mercato che interromperanno la trasmissione della politica monetaria, altrimenti la politica monetaria non funzionera. L’intero consiglio direttivo si è trovato concorde su questo”.

Nel frattempo continua la pioggia di vendite sui btp. Lo spread tra decennale italiano e tedesco nella mattinata del 18 marzo ha toccato quota 330 punti base, livello che non si vedeva da marzo 2013. Alle 12.15 il differenziale è a 311 punti in forte rialzo rispetto a 279 della chiusura di ieri. La volatilità colpisce il rendimento sul btp decennale, che dopo aver superato il 3%, vola al 2,936%. “Non c’è una notizia particolare o un movimento solo sui titoli italiani”, spiega un trader a Radiocor: “Tutti i titoli europei sono in negativo, oltre i nostri anche Portogallo, Gran Bretagna, Francia e Danimarca”, dice. 

In forte rialzo anche il rendimento dei Treasury Bond USA a 10 anni che alle 12.00 è pari all’1,13% (+5,34%).

Sull’azionario viaggiano in profondo rosso tutti i principali listini europei. Vendite superiori al 5% a Francoforte, Londra e Parigi. -4,88%, mentre Piazza Affari prova a difendersi facendosi scudo col divieto di vendite allo scoperto. A Milano il rosso è leggermente più contenuto e il Ftse Mib cede il 2,83%.

