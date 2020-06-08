Condividi

Gruppo Merlo: accordo con Intesa per credito alla filiera

La Banca garantirà linee di credito alle aziende fornitrici del gruppo cuneese di sistemi per la movimentazione e il sollevamento – Ne beneficeranno circa 500 imprese e 130 rivenditori su tutto il territorio nazionale

Intesa Sanpaolo e il Gruppo Merlo hanno avviato una partnership a livello nazionale. In base all’accordo, la Banca garantirà linee di credito alle aziende fornitrici del gruppo cuneese di sistemi per la movimentazione e il sollevamento.

L’obiettivo è sostenere le piccole e medie imprese legate alla filiera in questo momento di difficoltà legato all’emergenza Covid-19. Ne beneficeranno circa 500 aziende fornitrici e 130 rivenditori distribuiti su tutto il territorio nazionale.

L’accordo è stato firmato a San Defendente di Cervasca Cuneo, sede della Merlo, da Silvia Merlo, amministratore delegato dell’azienda, Stefano Barrese, responsabile della Divisione Banca dei Territori di Intesa Sanpaolo, e Teresio Testa, responsabile della Direzione regionale Piemonte, Valle d’Aosta e Liguria della Banca.

“Con questa iniziativa intendiamo offrire un immediato e importante sostegno alle nostre imprese partner per affrontare l’emergenza Covid-19 – ha commentato Merlo – Si tratta di un’azione concreta, volta a garantire la continuità dei loro flussi di cassa in questo momento particolarmente critico e a supportare i progetti e gli investimenti collegati alla ripresa delle attività. Insieme a Intesa Sanpaolo vogliamo essere ancora più vicini ai nostri clienti e fornitori, per sostenerli affinché sia garantita quella continuità operativa indispensabile nella fase di emergenza che stiamo vivendo”.

Secondo Barrese, “il cuneese è una terra di aziende con competenze uniche, in grado di primeggiare sui mercati internazionali. È fondamentale che la filiera possa beneficiare di questa posizione di forza, soprattutto in un momento critico come questo. Siamo convinti che le tante filiere italiane, guidate da leader di eccellenza, saranno in grado, proprio attraverso la forza dei legami produttivi, di superare questa fase di difficoltà e investire sulla crescita e sulla ripresa. Dall’inizio dell’emergenza Covid-19 abbiamo riportato in bonis oltre 3.000 aziende italiane, ma preferiamo che le risorse arrivino prima, che il dialogo tra banca e imprese sia virtuoso, celere e costruttivo”.

