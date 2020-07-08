Genova, il governo si arrende: il ponte a Autostrade

La ministra delle Infrastrutture De Micheli ha scritto al commissario Bucci. “Rispettiamo la convenzione”, è la sola via percorribile per inaugurare la struttura mentre Genova è paralizzata da chilometri di code. La Consulta decide sul ricorso di Atlantia sul decreto per la ricostruzione del ponte

Alla fine il governo si è arreso e il Ponte di Genova sarà affidato in gestione ad Autostrade per l’Italia, quindi ad Aspi. Lo anticipa il quotidiano La Stampa precisando che il ministero delle Infrastrutture e Trasporti, in mano alla ministra Paola De Micheli, ha inviato una lettera al commissario per la ricostruzione Marco Bucci. “Rispettiamo la convenzione” è in sintesi il messaggio arrivato dal governo al commissario, riconoscendo in ritardo che questa è la sola strada percorribile per inaugurare il Ponte in una città stremata dal blocco delle strade di accesso che da giorni flagella gli abitanti e blocca il Porto con danni economici enormi.

Si conclude così, in modo paradossale, la vicenda del Ponte in attesa che la Corte Costituzionale si pronunci, oggi stesso, sul quesito posto da Aspi per essere stata esclusa dalla ricostruzione del Ponte di Genova. E’ uno snodo importante nel duro braccio di ferro che oppone Atlantia e il governo, quando proprio martedì – nel corso della conferenza stampa sul decreto Semplificazioni – il premier Giuseppe Conte ha confermato che le proposte avanzate dalla società controllata dalla famiglia Benetton non possono essere accettate dall’esecutivo e se non si trovano altre vie si andrà verso la revoca della concessione. Nell’attesa, De Micheli si è presa la responsabilità di sbloccare l’impasse sull’inaugurazione del Ponte di Genova: una via per dare sollievo alla città assediata dai Tir.

Lo sconcerto e le critiche del presidente della Regione Liguria, Giovanni Toti:

Dopo due anni di minacce, immobilismo, proclami, giustizia promessa e rimandata il ponte di #Genova verrà riconsegnato proprio ad Autostrade, come ha ordinato il #Governo M5S-PD. pic.twitter.com/N96s76e8Ew — Giovanni Toti (@GiovanniToti) July 8, 2020

La risposta della ministra De Micheli:

“Ho firmato io la lettera che ho poi inviato al sindaco Bucci (nel ruolo di Commissario), per la procedura di collaudo, di consegna e di gestione post-consegna, che va al concessionario”, ha spigato nel corso della trasmissione 24Mattino su Radio 24. “Con Bucci avevamo avuto una riunione qualche giorno fa in cui lui aveva chiesto quali fossero i percorsi prima dell’inaugurazione del ponte e io gli ho confermato tutta la procedura di collaudo, della consegna e ovviamente quella della gestione post-inaugurazione, che va al concessionario. Ovviamente in questa fase il concessionario è Aspi e questa vicenda è soggetta a un’ultima fase, dopo questo faticosissimo percorso che dura da nove mesi sulla vicenda della revoca e sulla vicenda degli adempimenti delle manutenzioni”. “Questa – ha concluso – è l’opzione che io ho firmato e inviato al commissario”.

Aggiornamento alle 10:20 di mercoledì 8 luglio 2020