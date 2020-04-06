Condividi

Fca corre in Borsa nonostante rinvio assemblea e dividendo

Fca sugli scudi a Piazza Affari spinta dal rally del comparto auto europeo – Venerdì la società ha comunicato il rinvio dell’assemblea e il conseguente spostamento della delibera sulla cedola da 1,1 miliardi

Fiat Chrysler corre in Borsa e a metà giornata guadagna il 3,6% 6,422 euro approfittando dello slancio positivo che sta spingendo al rialzo l’intero Ftse Mib (+2,87%).

A contribuire al rialzo è il rimbalzo dell’intero comparto auto europeo, con l’Euro Stoxx 600 che cancella le perdite della scorsa settimana (-5,5%), salendo del 5,7%.

Il titolo Fca viaggia in rialzo nonostante l’annuncio arrivato venerdì sera dalla società: a causa dell’emergenza coronavirus, Fca ha rinviato l’assemblea in programma per il 16 aprile. Non c’è ancora una nuova data ufficiale –  che verrà comunicata “appena possibile”, fa sapere il gruppo – ma secondo le previsioni, l’assise dovrebbe essere riconvocata per fine giugno.

Lo slittamento ha una conseguenza importante vale a dire “il rinvio della delibera sul dividendo ordinario 2019 di 1,1 miliardi comunicato all’epoca della conclusione del Combination Agreement con Peugeot S.A”, spiega Fca in una nota.

Da sottolineare che anche Peugeot (+6,35% a Parigi) ha comunicato lo spostamento dal 14 maggio al 25 giugno della propria assemblea. 

“Restiamo dell’idea che lo scenario più probabile preveda la cancellazione o il rinvio almeno del dividendo ordinario sia di Fca sia di Peugeot (1,1 miliardi a testa). Rinviando l’assemblea entrambe le società prendono tempo anche per capire meglio quali siano gli effetti della crisi”, spiegano gli analisti di Equita.

Da sottolineare che prima delle nozze con Psa, Fiat Chrysler dovrebbe erogare anche una cedola straordinaria da 5,5 miliardi di euro. Anche in questo caso potrebbero dunque essere annunciati rinvii o revisioni, tutto dipenderà da quello che accadrà nel prossimo futuro e dalle conseguenze economiche della pandemia. 

