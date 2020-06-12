Condividi

Family Act, ok dal Governo: assegno unico per ogni figlio

L’intervento prevede due leggi delega: la prima contiene novità su congedi parentali, incentivi per mamme lavoratrici, smart working e sostegno ai giovani; la seconda riguarda la grande novità dell’assegno unico – Rimangono da trovare 7 miliardi

Ricomposto il dissidio fra Partito Democratico e Italia Viva, giovedì sera il Consiglio dei ministri ha dato il via libera al Family Act. Non si tratta di un unico intervento, ma di un pacchetto composto da due leggi delega: la prima chiesta dal ministro per la Famiglia Elena Bonetti (Iv), la seconda targata Pd (primi firmatari Stefano Lepri e Graziano Delrio).

Con il primo intervento, il Parlamento affiderà al governo il compito di emanare entro il 30 novembre una serie di decreti delegati su una serie di temi:

  • congedi parentali da almeno due mesi per figlio, incedibili all’altro genitore;
  • smart working per le donne;
  • incentivi per le mamme lavoratrici, con il 30% di retribuzione extra al rientro dal congedo di maternità e deducibilità delle spese per la babysitter in base all’Isee;
  • sostegno a universitari e giovani coppie.

Per quanto riguarda invece la seconda legge delega prevista dal Family Act – che arriverà già lunedì in Parlamento – il tema è il nuovo assegno unico per ogni figlio, che dovrebbe essere erogato dal primo gennaio 2021. Sarà una somma uguale per tutti, a prescindere dal reddito, erogata dal settimo mese di gravidanza fino al diciottesimo compleanno del figlio. L’importo è ancora da stabilire, ma sarà versato in contanti (mensilmente) o con un credito d’imposta e aumenterà del 20% per i figli successivi al primo o disabili. Per evitare ingiustizie, alla quota base se ne aggiungerà una variabile collegata all’Isee. “Entro la prossima settimana approviamo l’assegno unico in Commissione alla Camera”, assicura Graziano Delrio, capogruppo Pd alla Camera.

Resta da risolvere il problema delle coperture. Il Family Act costa tanto: circa 22 miliardi, più o meno come una manovra degli anni scorsi. In cassa ce ne sono solo 15, ottenuti con il riordino di bonus e incentivi esistenti, mentre gli altri 7 sono da trovare. Se ne parlerà a settembre, quando inizieranno le discussioni sulla nuova legge di Bilancio.

