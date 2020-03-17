Europei nel 2021, Serie A prova a chiudere in estate

Ufficiale: l’Europeo slitta di un anno, si parte l’11 giugno 2021 a Roma – Corsa contro il tempo per recuperare coppe e campionati, ma ora il margine c’è (virus permettendo).

Lo scenario che si sta delineando per il mondo del calcio, italiano ed internazionale, è quello che era nell’aria ormai da giorni. Oggi arriva l’ufficialità dalla riunione dell’Uefa, in videoconferenza con le 55 federazioni che aderiscono: gli Europei slittano di un anno a giugno 2021 (si parte l’11 giugno a Roma), questo per scacciare l’incubo del contagio da coronavirus ma anche per consentire, almeno, il regolare proseguimento – se e appena sarà possibile – dei campionati nazionali e delle coppe. Mentre dal Sudamerica arriva la notizia che anche la Coppa America è rinviata all’anno prossimo, la certezza in Europa è che… non ci sono tante certezze.

A parte infatti il sicuro slittamento degli Europei, il resto è da vedere. Lo spazio in calendario ora c’è, ma dipende tutto dal coronavirus e il fatto che molti Paesi stiano sottovalutando l’emergenza (o lo abbiano fatto fino a poche ore fa) mette tutto in discussione, perché il calcio è lo sport per eccellenza dove si viaggia, si gioca in stadi da decine di migliaia di spettatori accalcati e dove le squadre sono formate da decine di giocatori di nazionalità differenti, col rischio di espandere l’epidemia come si è visto con Atalanta-Valencia in Champions League.

Sulla ripresa della Serie A ci sono varie ipotesi: la più ottimistica, ma forse utopistica, è di una ripresa al 14 aprile, magari a porte chiuse. Il presidente della Federcalcio Gabriele Gravina punta invece sul mese di maggio, mentre l’ipotesi più estrema è di restare fermi addirittura fino a metà giugno, con il campionato da completare dunque in piena estate, giocando fino a fine luglio. Per le coppe europee invece la Uefa punta a disputare tutte le gare regolarmente, andata e ritorno. Considerando che è ancora da completare il quadro degli ottavi, si ripartirebbe verso fine aprile per l’Europa League e il 5 maggio per la Champions, con finali alla fine di giugno (il 27 è l’ultimo sabato).

Intanto Uefa e delegazioni stanno discutendo anche dell’aspetto economico: rinviare l’Europeo è il minore dei mali, ma le perdite saranno comunque ingenti. Ecco perché bisogna a tutti i costi (vuoi per la regolarità dei torni, vuoi per le casse dei club, vuoi per le tv e vuoi anche per la gioia dei tifosi, che appena sarà possibile avranno ben bisogno di un diversivo) portare a termini campionati nazionali e coppe. Per questo motivo stanno per essere istituite due commissioni, una delle quali si occuperà delle conseguenze finanziarie dell’effetto virus e l’altra di organizzare più ipotesi di calendario.