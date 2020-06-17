Condividi

Eurizon si rafforza in Asia e potenzia la struttura di Hong Kong

| di | 0
Eurizon si rafforza in Asia e potenzia la struttura di Hong Kong

Eurizon si rafforza in Asia. La società di asset management del Gruppo Intesa Sanpaolo ha deciso di potenziare la struttura della controllata ad Hong Kong con l’ingresso di un team con elevata esperienza nel settore dell’asset management. Lo scopo  è quello di accelerare l’espansione del business e diventare un centro di eccellenza negli investimenti sui mercati emergenti dell’aria asiatica dove Eurizon gestisce 312 miliardi di euro di patrimonio. Includendo la partecipazione in Penghua Fund Management, gli asset totali superano i 400 miliardi di euro.

“L’iniziativa ha una valenza strategica, in linea con il piano industriale del Gruppo Intesa Sanpaolo 2018-2021, che vede nella crescita di Eurizon sui mercati internazionali uno dei principali motori di sviluppo nel wealth management”, spiega la società in una nota.

Il centro di Hong Kong inoltre fornirà supporto alle realtà del gruppo Intesa Sanpaolo presenti in Cina: Penghua, asset manager locale partecipato da Eurizon al 49%, e Yi Tsai, società di wealth management controllata al 100% dalla Divisione International Subsidiary Banks.

Alla guida di Eurizon Capital Hong Kong andrà Sean Debow, che ricoprirà la carica di amministratore delegato. “Do il benvenuto nella divisione Asset Management – ha affermato  l’ad di Eurizon, Saverio Perissinotto – a Sean Debow e al team di professionisti. La consolidata conoscenza ed esperienza del mercato asiatico della nuova squadra saranno di grande supporto per accelerare la crescita di Eurizon in Asia, integrandosi al meglio con i nostri manager che da anni operano a Hong Kong, e in più ci permetteranno di ampliare e diversificare la gamma prodotti a beneficio di tutti i nostri clienti”.

“Io e i miei colleghi siamo orgogliosi – ha detto Sean Debow – di essere parte di una realtà prestigiosa nel panorama dell’asset management internazionale come Eurizon e di un Gruppo solido come Intesa Sanpaolo. Insieme a tutta la squadra di Hong Kong vogliamo creare valore per gli investitori, contribuire allo sviluppo del business e valorizzare il brand di Eurizon nell’area asiatica”.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta