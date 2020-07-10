Condividi

Energia, Enea: Marialaura tra i 40 giovani talenti di Fortune

La ricercatrice Enea Marialaura Di Somma si distingue nella categoria ricercatori dei 40 talenti italiani under 40 più influenti di Fortune Italia – Un esempio per la disparità di genere nel campo delle Stem dove la componente femminile è ancora molto sottorappresentata

Enea avanza con la ricerca e le sue ricercatrici. Marialaura di Somma – specializzata sulle fonti energetiche del futuro e astro in ascesa del centro di ricerca pubblico – è tra i 40 talenti italiani under 40 più influenti selezionati dalla rivista Fortune Italia, l’edizione italiana della celebre rivista americana.

Il magazine, con focus su economia e finanza, celebra l’ingegno e la perseveranza attraverso la storia di imprenditori e imprese, da prendere a modello. In questo caso, si tratta di profili talentosi che si sono distinti in 4 categorie: manager, startupper, influencer e ricercatori.

I ricercatori sono il cuore per lo sviluppo del nostro Paese, sono il presente e il futuro di un settore, ma negli ultimi anni “la fuga dei cervelli” si è fatta sempre più sentire. Per questo motivo, le storie di questi giovani talenti, soprattutto nel momento delicato che stiamo vivendo, possono rappresentare un esempio importante, ma soprattutto incoraggiare più persone ad investire nel nostro Paese.

Questo è il caso di Marialaura Di Somma, la ricercatrice di Enea che si è distinta nella categoria ricercatori per il suo percorso focalizzato sull’energia del futuro.

Dopo aver conseguito il dottorato in ingegneria presso l’Università Federico II di Napoli, e una parte svolto presso l’Università del Connecticut negli USA, approda nel 2014 al laboratorio Smart Grid e Reti Energetiche del Centro ENEA di Portici (Napoli),occupandosi di analisi, ricerca e sviluppo, di tecnologie, metodologie, cogenerazione distribuita e accumulo energetico.

Attualmente coordina il progetto europeo da 6 milioni di euro eNeuron, per lo sviluppo di strumenti innovativi per la gestione della comunità energetiche. Inoltre, è anche responsabile del progetto scientifico AmBIENCe per la flessibilità dei contratti di rendimento energetico degli edifici, tutti con una vasta platea di collaboratori imprenditoriali e scientifici di altissimo livello.

Un esempio non solo per il Paese, ma soprattutto per le donne che ancora oggi sono sotto-rappresentate nello studio delle Stem (scienze, tecnologia, ingegneria e matematica). Nonostante i progressi significativi registrati negli ultimi decenni, la disparità di genere in questo campo è ancora diffusa.

