Enel X triplica i punti di ricarica per veicoli elettrici

Grazie a una collaborazione stipulata con Allego, Bosch e Innogy, Enel X triplica la rete di ricarica per veicoli elettrici passando da 10.500 a 30mila punti di ricarica disponibili in Europa.

Enel X triplica la rete di ricarica per veicoli elettrici, passando da circa 10.500 a 30mila punti di ricarica disponibili e annuncia il lancio della della connettività eRoaming, un progetto portato avanti con l’operatore olandese della rete di ricarica di veicoli elettrici Allego, a Robert Bosch GmbH e alla società tedesca Innogy. 

Nel quadro della piattaforma di mobilità elettrica Hubject, grazie a questa collaborazione gli utenti dell’app JuicePass di Enel X avranno la possibilità di ricaricare i loro veicoli nelle stazioni gestite da Allego (15mila punti), Bosch (550) e Innogy (4.000) senza dover stipulare alcun contratto. Si tratta di una rete di oltre 19.500 punti in Belgio, Germania, Lussemburgo e Paesi Bassi che si aggiungeranno ai 10.500 già disponibili. L’app fornirà informazioni sulla posizione delle colonnine di ricarica, sulla potenza disponibile, sul tipo di connettore, sulla disponibilità in tempo reale e i prezzi del roaming. 

Francesco Venturini, CEO di Enel X, ha dichiarato: “Enel X offre ai conducenti di veicoli elettrici un’esperienza di ricarica uniforme in tutta Europa senza doversi preoccupare di dove ricaricare i veicoli elettrici all’estero o di stipulare contratti con altri fornitori. Abbiamo finalizzato questo progetto in piena sicurezza e, guardando al futuro, continueremo a lanciare iniziative di eRoaming simili per promuovere la ripresa economica attraverso il nostro modello di business sostenibile. Per raggiungere questo obiettivo sfrutteremo anche le numerose opportunità offerte dalla rete Hubject, al fine di creare una vera autostrada elettrica che attraversi il Continente, conducendo gli europei fuori da questo periodo difficile e verso una società davvero aperta”.

