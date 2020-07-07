Condividi

Enel sale al 64,9% in Enel Chile

Enel ha ulteriormente aumentato del 3% la propria partecipazione in Enel Chile, in linea con l’obiettivo di riduzione delle minoranze azionarie nelle controllate sudamericane

Enel sale nella controllata cilena e raggiunge il 64,9% del capitale. Il gruppo ha annunciato di aver completato l’acquisizione di un ulteriore 3% in Enel Chile così come annunciato a suo tempo al mercato. L’incremento nel capitale è avvenuto in seguito “al regolamento di due operazioni di share swap  stipulate a dicembre 2019 con un istituto finanziario”. 

In base a queste due operazioni Enel ha acquistato: 

  • 1.502.106.759 azioni ordinarie di Enel Chile; e  
  • 11.457.799 American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) di Enel Chile, ciascuna delle quali rappresenta 50 azioni ordinarie di Enel Chile.  

Così come previsto, il corrispettivo totale pagato per le azioni ordinarie e le ADS di Enel Chile ammonta a circa 174 milioni di dollari USA, pari a circa 154 milioni di euro ed è stato finanziato dai flussi di cassa della gestione corrente.  

“Le operazioni sopra indicate – conclude la nota – sono in linea con l’obiettivo annunciato dal Gruppo Enel di incrementare la propria partecipazione azionaria nelle società del Gruppo che operano in Sud America, riducendo così la presenza delle minoranze azionarie”. 

