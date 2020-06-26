Condividi

Enav, voli aerei in ripresa a giugno: +45%

Dopo il lockdown, che aveva quasi azzerato il traffico aereo europeo, ci sono i primi segnali di ripresa: negli ultimi giorni i voli giornalieri medi in Italiasono saliti oltre i 1.000.

La cosiddetta nuova normalità significa anche riprendere a viaggiare ed a spostarsi, pure in aereo. Lo confermano i dati dell’Enav, la società – quotata in Borsa – che gestisce il traffico aereo civile in Italia, attraverso le torri di controllo di 45 aeroporti. Enav ha rilevato che a giugno il traffico aereo in Italia sta mostrando i primi segnali di ripresa: ad inizio mese la media era di 500 voli al giorno, mentre dalla metà del mese i volumi di traffico sono aumentati del 45%, arrivando a 1.100 voli giornalieri registrati nei giorni dal 22 al 24 giugno.

Nello specifico, dei 1.100 voli giornalieri, 359 sono stati nazionali (arrivo e partenza su aeroporti italiani), 478 sono internazionali (arrivo o partenza da uno scalo estero) e 280 sorvoli (aerei che attraversano lo spazio aereo italiano senza scalo). I dati evidenziano dunque che i sorvoli ed il traffico internazionale sono aumentati del 7%, mentre il traffico nazionale è cresciuto del 20%. La progressiva ripresa del traffico sullo spazio aereo italiano, annota ancora Enav, è in linea con il trend di crescita registrato nel resto d’Europa.

Ci sono quindi segnali di ripresa, dopo che il lockdown aveva provocato una riduzione del 90% del traffico aereo sui cieli europei. Tuttavia, ricorda la stessa società, il sistema aeroportuale ha continuato ad operare per garantire il flusso di merci, medicine e personale sanitario proveniente anche dall’estero, su tutto il territorio nazionale. Per assicurare tale continuità, Enav ha sviluppato un piano di contingency per salvaguardare la salute del proprio personale operativo, realizzando turnazioni di team di controllori del traffico aereo alternati e intercambiabili, gestiti in totale sicurezza.

