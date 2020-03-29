Condividi

“Draghi ok, ma le banche cambino” dicono i bancari Cisl

Pieno apprezzamento del segretario generale di First Cisl, Riccardo Colombani, all’intervento di Draghi su FT: “Non è necessario che le banche passino sotto mano pubblica ma che cambino il loro paradigma” e la loro governance- Introdurre il reato di disastro bancario

Le misure suggerite da Mario Draghi nel suo recente articolo sul Financial Times potrebbero aprire una nuova era. Una volta superata l’emergenza legata alla pandemia da coronavirus, infatti, è probabile che venga “ribaltato il consensus neoliberista che ha ispirato le politiche dei governi occidentali negli ultimi 40 anni”. È quanto scrive Riccardo Colombani, segretario generale della First Cisl, in un intervento sul sito del sindacato dei bancari.

Secondo il sindacalista, Draghi ricorda a tutti che l’intervento pubblico in economia è l’unica strada percorribile in momenti di grave crisi. È necessario – prosegue Colombani – che i governi ricorrano a un massiccio indebitamento, coordinando le misure con quelle varate dalla Bce, che dovrebbe essere finalmente trasformata in prestatore di ultima istanza.

Quanto alle banche, Draghi afferma che devono diventare “strumenti di politica pubblica” per adempiere a una nuova missione: fornire liquidità a costo zero alle imprese “disposte a evitare i licenziamenti”. Servirà naturalmente anche il contributo dei governi – continua il sindacalista – che dovranno garantire tutto il capitale necessario tramite garanzie statali.

Colombani sottolinea che “non è necessario che le banche passino sotto la mano pubblica”: bisogna piuttosto “che cambi il paradigma che ne ha plasmato l’azione dall’inizio degli anni ’90 in avanti”. E per arrivare a questo risultato è imprescindibile riformare la governance.

Il numero uno della First Cisl parla anche della necessità di intervenire sul diritto penale, introducendo il reato di disastro bancario, che sarebbe una fattispecie di reato “riassuntiva”, in grado di quelle di matrice economico-finanziaria presenti oggi nella nostra legislazione. La creazione del nuovo reato, inoltre, dovrebbe rendere i Cda responsabili anche per comportamenti di natura colposa in caso di crisi bancaria. “Comportamenti che, minando la fede pubblica in beni ritenuti fondamentali – conclude Colombani – determinino sanzioni proporzionate alla loro gravità, ben diverse da quelle attualmente previste (che peraltro in non pochi casi si sono dimostrate del tutto teoriche)”.

