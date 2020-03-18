Coronavirus: solo 12 i morti senza patologie pregresse?

Il dato diffuso dall’Istituto Superiore della Sanità è provvisorio, in quanto ottenuto analizzando 355 cartelle sulle 2.003 pervenute: i morti “sani” sono solo il 3,4%. Ma se confermato il dato farebbe certamente riflettere

Il dato (provvisorio) è dell’Istituto Superiore della Sanità e, per quanto possa dare adito a facili conclusioni logiche, non deve minimamente far abbassare la guardia nella gestione dell’emergenza. Anzi, proprio perchè ad oggi solo il 3,4% dei morti per Covid-19 non aveva patologie pregresse, il dovere di tutti noi è quello di proteggere e tutelare le fasce di popolazione più a rischio, come anziani, immunodepressi e malati cronici.

Il dato inoltre è parziale poiché è stato ottenuto analizzando 355 cartelle rispetto al totale di 2.003 pervenute, cioè il 17,7% del campione complessivo. Si tratta dunque di sole 12 persone senza alcuna patologia: in percentuale otteniamo, in maniera ancora del tutto provvisoria, che i pazienti “sani” deceduti sono oggi il 3,4% del totale, mentre tutti gli altri avevano un numero medio di patologie pregresse di 2,7 (tra le due e le tre, dunque).

Nel dettaglio, sono 84 le vittime (il 23,7 per cento) che presentavano una sola patologia; 90 presentavano due patologie (il 25,4 per cento); e ben 169 (il 47,6 per cento) erano affette da tre o più patologie. Il dato, quando sarà confermato analizzando la totalità del campione, non deve dare luogo a conclusioni personali (soprattutto se non si è esperti) ma può tuttavia contribuire a dare una nuova lettura all’aggressività del virus, mentre il governo rinnova in ogni caso l’appello a non abbassare la guardia.