Coronavirus e anziani, un’app per tenersi in contatto

Si chiama Nonny ed è un modo innovativo per videochiamare i propri cari con un semplice gesto e cioè toccando una foto

Si chiama (non a caso) Nonny ed è un innovativo modo per videochiamare i propri cari tramite un semplice gesto: toccare una foto. L’omonima startup, in collaborazione con Sorgenia, ha voluto dare il proprio contributo a tutti gli anziani, ma non solo loro, che in queste settimane sono costretti in casa dalle misure restrittive per l’emergenza coronavirus, magari da soli e senza la possibilità di incontrare figli, nipoti e altri parenti. A 100 di loro, scelti tra i clienti Sorgenia e con particolare attenzione all’area del Lodigiano, la prima zona rossa d’Italia (dove la società energetica ha anche un impianto di produzione), sono già stati inviati i dispositivi, che si presentano come una sorta di tablet e il cui utilizzo è quanto mai intuitivo.

Il progetto solidale si chiama “Resta vicino a chi ami” ed è ora destinato ad allargarsi ad altre centinaia di anziani che, contattati da Sorgenia tra i suoi clienti, affermino di essere in isolamento e di avere la necessità di videocomunicare con i propri famigliari in maniera agile. Per farlo, con Nonny, basta un solo gesto: sfiorare la foto di chi si desidera contattare, che è sempre disponibile sul display perché il tablet non va mai in stand-by. Per quanto riguarda invece le videochiamate ricevute, il sistema addirittura risponde in automatico, nel caso in cui la persona non fosse in grado di farlo in autonomia.

L’iniziativa è mirata proprio a sostenere quella che oggi è la fascia più vulnerabile della popolazione, intanto in quanto più duramente colpita dalla diffusione del Covid-19 (e con più alto tasso di mortalità), e poi per il dramma della solitudine e della mancanza di assistenza. Secondo le stime, sono quasi 14 milioni gli anziani in Italia che attualmente si trovano in questa difficile condizione. Nonny e Sorgenia, inoltre, hanno anche donato alcuni dispositivi alle case di cura e ad alcuni Comuni particolarmente colpiti dall’epidemia.

“Un’iniziativa solidale – ha spiegato Michele Vaccaro, manager milanese ideatore di Nonny – che arriva da un’azienda come Sorgenia che ha voluto dare un contributo concreto alle fasce più deboli facendole sentire meno sole. Con Nonny possiamo abbattere queste distanze e favorire una comunicazione virtuale ma quasi reale”.