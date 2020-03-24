Coronavirus, Bertolaso positivo al test

L’ex capo della Protezione civile, oggi consulente personale del governatore lombardo Attilio Fontana, ha detto di avere solo qualche linea di febbre e di essere in isolamento, così come il suo staff.

Guido Bertolaso, ex capo della Protezione civile ai tempi dei governi di Prodi e Berlusconi e da poco nominato dalla Regione Lombardia come consulente per l’emergenza coronavirus, è risultato positivo al test. “Sono positivo al Covid-19 – ha confessato Bertolaso in un post pubblicato sul suo profilo Facebook -. Quando ho accettato questo incarico sapevo quali fossero i rischi a cui andavo incontro, ma non potevo non rispondere alla chiamata per il mio Paese. Ho qualche linea di febbre, nessun altro sintomo al momento. Sia io che i miei collaboratori più stretti siamo in isolamento e rispetteremo il periodo di quarantena. Continuerò a seguire i lavori dell’ospedale Fiera e coordinerò i lavori nelle Marche. Vincerò anche questa battaglia”.

Bertolaso, che tre giorni fa ha compiuto 70 anni, presenta dunque qualche sintomo, seppur lieve. Medico di professione, è stato nominato per la prima volta a capo della Protezione civile nel 1996, sotto il governo di Romano Prodi. Ci è tornato nel 2001, scelto da Berlusconi in persona, e proprio in quel mandato dovette gestire un’altra emergenza sanitaria, seppur di dimensioni minori, quella della SARS (2003). Nel 2006, Bertolaso è stato di nuovo nominato da Prodi, stavolta come Commissario straordinario per l’emergenza rifiuti in Campania. Nel 2016 era stato anche candidato dal centrodestra come aspirante sindaco di Roma, ma ritirò la candidatura prima del voto.

Dal 14 marzo Bertolaso è consulente personale del presidente della Regione Lombardia Attilio Fontana per la realizzazione del progetto riguardante la costruzione di un ospedale dedicato ai pazienti presso le strutture messe a disposizione dalla Fondazione Fiera di Milano.