Coronavirus, Banca Generali dona 1 milione

La banca del gruppo Generali dona 250mila euro alla Croce Rossa e gli altri 750mila euro a strutture sanitarie – Lanciata anche raccolta fondi tra dipendenti e consulenti.

Ancora solidarietà dal gruppo Generali per l’emergenza coronavirus. Tra le tante iniziative, tocca a Banca Generali che stanzia 1 milione di euro per sostenere il Paese in questo difficile momento: l’istituto di Gian Maria Mossa ha infatti donato 250mila euro alla Croce Rossa Italiana per l’acquisto di due unità mobili di rianimazione, e altri 750 mila euro in favore di strutture sanitarie impegnate nella lotta al Covid-19. Non solo: Banca Generali, parallelamente, sta anche portando avanti una raccolta fondi tra dipendenti e consulenti finanziari, con l’azienda che raddoppierà l’importo raggiunto. Questa iniziativa è oltretutto dedicata alla memoria di Gianni Alitta, private banker di Vigevano prematuramente scomparso proprio a causa del virus.

“L’emergenza sanitaria – ha commentato l’Ad di Banca Generali Gian Maria Mossa – che stiamo vivendo smuove le coscienze di ciascuno di noi e ci esorta a mettere in campo tutti gli sforzi possibili per supportare chi ogni giorno è in prima linea nella battaglia contro questo virus terribile. Solidarietà in primis ma anche spirito costruttivo per cercare di indirizzare le idee per stimolare le sfide della ripresa. Stiamo infatti impegnandoci su più fronti, sia stimolando soluzioni innovative per avvicinare il risparmio privato alle imprese, sia con iniziative benefiche e vicinanza alle persone sul territorio. In questo ambito, a fianco al fondo d’emergenza messo in campo dal Gruppo Generali, abbiamo raccolto la partecipazione e la sensibilità dei colleghi indirizzandole verso il progetto a favore della Croce Rossa che ci vedono coinvolti insieme alla Banca, nel ricordo anche di un caro collega consulente che purtroppo ci ha lasciato nelle scorse settimane per la malattia”.

L’iniziativa di Banca Generali si aggiunge a quelle già messe in atto dal Gruppo Generali che, attraverso un plafond di 100 milioni di euro dedicato all’emergenza, ha già contribuito all’acquisto di respiratori, mascherine e altro materiale medico.