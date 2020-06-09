Cnh sotto i riflettori con il camion elettrico Nikola

Fari accesi sull’azienda Exor che controlla Iveco. A fare da detonatore per l’interesse su Cnh è stato il boom della startup americana che ha raddoppiato il suo valore in pochi giorni a Wall Street. In ballo ci sono i nuovi camion a batteria in attesa dell’idrogeno. Settore molto promettente in concorrenza con Tesla

Meno male che Nikola c’è, sospira Suzanne Heywood, presidente di Cnh Industrial, nonché amministratore di The Economist con un brillante passato di alto funzionario del Tesoro britannico. Non si sa quanto Lady Suzanne, moglie di un autorevole lobbista conservatore (prima della Brexit) si sia spesa perché Iveco, controllata dal colosso di trattori, macchine movimento terra e camion, desse retta a Trevor Milton, imprenditore/inventore nel Midwest, che si è rivolto a fine 2018 alla controllata di Exor per finanziare l’idea di una linea di camion alimentato dall’energia elettrica in attesa dell’idrogeno. Perché l’Iveco? Semplice, perché gli altri grandi hanno detto no mentre Elon Musk, che pure ha in programma uno sviluppo simile, è per ora troppo impegnato nelle altre avventure, sia a terra che nello spazio.

E così Milton, non ancora quarantenne, ha potuto sviluppare il suo primo modello, e procedere alla quotazione attraverso la fusione con la società veicolo VectolQ Acquisition, già quotata al Nasdaq. Per la fortuna delle casse di Cnh che controlla il 7,11% della start up americana decollata come un razzo dopo l’ingresso sul mercato il 3 giugno scorso al punto che ieri sera la start up era trattata ad oltre 26 miliardi di dollari (+104% dall’esordio), con un valore ben superiore al miliardo di dollari per la quota in mano alla controllata di Exor. Niente male per ora un investimento di 250 milioni di dollari in attesa dello sviluppo di diversi progetti.

L’anno prossimo, tanto per cominciare, verrà lanciato in Europa Nikola Tre, una motrice dotata di batterie modulari e scalabili con capacità fino a 720 kWh e un motore elettrico (autonomia 250-300 chilometri) in grado di erogare fino a 480 kW di potenza continua, che sarà costruita a Ulm, in Germania, nello stabilimento Iveco. Seguirà, due anni dopo il prototipo ad idrogeno, l’alimentazione del futuro, ma anche la rete di infrastrutture necessaria per garantire il rifornimento di idrogeno.

Il titolo Cnh Industrial, che ieri ha reagito al boom di Nikola (un nome che richiama Niklas Tesla, il rivoluzionario genio boemo che ha ispirato Elon Musk), con un rialzo del 9% abbondante, in tarda mattinata viaggia poco sotto la parità (-0,1% a 6,38 euro) dopo la notizia dell’accordo per la cassa integrazione straordinaria per riorganizzazione dello stabilimento di San Mauro Torinese.