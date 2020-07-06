Condividi

Cdp-Unicredit: prestito da 1 miliardo per sostenere le Pmi

Cdp ha concesso a Unicredit un finanziamento da 1 miliardo che la banca userà per erogare risorse alle Pmi e alle mid cap operanti nel turismo, nei beni di consumo e nella meccanica – Il 25% andrà alle imprese del mezzogiorno – Previsti lo sviluppo di basket bond e operazioni dirette di co-finanziamento

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti e Unicredit hanno firmato un protocollo d’intesa che prevede l’avvio di una collaborazione volta a sostenere le imprese italiane. Lo comunicano le due società tramite una nota congiunta. 

Secondo quanto previsto Cdp ha concesso alla banca guidata da Jean Pierre Mustier un finanziamento da 1 miliardo di euro, tramite la sottoscrizione di un prestito obbligazionario senior unsecured, che l’istituto userà per erogare finanziamenti a Pmi e Mid Cap operanti nel turismo, nel settore dei beni di consumo e nella meccanica. “Una quota, pari al 25%, sarà destinata alle imprese del Mezzogiorno”, specifica la nota.

Ciascun finanziamento potrà arrivare ad un massimo di 20 milioni di euro, mentre la scadenza sarà pari o superiore a 24 mesi.

Il protocollo prevede anche altri ambiti operativi “In particolare – si legge nel comunicato – la partnership intende sviluppare strumenti di finanza alternativa quali i cosiddetti “basket bond”, operazioni di cartolarizzazione di mini-bond appositamente emessi da imprese PMI e Mid-Cap, in relazione ai quali CDP e UniCredit agirebbero in qualità di investitori principali, attraendo così ulteriori capitali privati”. 

Previsto anche l’avvio di operazioni dirette di co-finanziamento finalizzate a sostenere progetti di crescita delle medie imprese italiane attive nei settori della ricerca, dell’innovazione, della valorizzazione del patrimonio culturale, dell’ambiente e dell’energia.

“Grazie alla collaborazione con Unicredit possiamo facilitare l’accesso al credito delle aziende italiane, che nel contesto di crisi derivante dall’emergenza Covid-19 hanno necessità di un rilancio di produttività e competitività anche oltre i confini nazionali” – ha dichiarato Fabrizio Palermo, Amministratore delegato di Cdp – Inoltre, attraverso il ricorso a strumenti di finanza innovativa, potremo far affluire ingenti risorse alle piccole e medie imprese, con un’attenzione particolare al Mezzogiorno, per attivare un processo virtuoso di crescita e sviluppo.”

“L’accordo con Cdp e il nuovo funding dedicato ci consentono di potenziare ulteriormente il supporto che forniamo alle imprese Italiane, in particolare le Pmi e quelle a media capitalizzazione, ampliando la gamma delle soluzioni utili ad assicurare liquidità, ottimizzare il capitale circolante e riprendere gli investimenti” ha commentato Jean Pierre Mustier, Ceo di UniCredit.

