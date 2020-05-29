Condividi

Cdp-Banco Bpm-Sace: 40 milioni al gruppo Esseco

L’operazione è stata conclusa da Banco Bpm, Cdp ha partecipato con una quota da 20 milioni garantita da Sace

Cdp, Banco Bpm e Sace hanno firmato con il Gruppo Esseco, un contratto di finanziamento da 40 milioni di euro della durata di sette anni.

L’operazione è stata conclusa tra Banco Bpm e Gruppo Esseco. Cdp ha partecipato con una quota da 20 milioni di euro, garantita da Sace, che con Simest costituisce il polo dell’export e dell’internazionalizzazione del Gruppo CDP, per un ammontare complessivo pari a 40 milioni di euro. 

L’obiettivo del finanziamento è rafforzare la struttura produttiva e la presenza nei mercati esteri di Esseco, azienda attiva nello sviluppo dell’innovazione tecnologica nel settore della chimima inorganica e dell’enologia. 

Nunzio Tartaglia, Responsabile Cdp Imprese ha così commentato:

“Il Gruppo Cdp, con questa operazione, conferma il proprio supporto al fianco del Made in Italy e delle nostre imprese, con l’obiettivo primario di favorire e incrementare i processi di innovazione e di espansione delle eccellenze italiane nel mondo, in particolare nei settori della chimica e dell’agroalimentare che assumono, anche a livello internazionale, un rilievo strategico per l’economia del Paese”.

Simonetta Acri, Responsabile Mid Corporate e Pmi di Sace, ha dichiarato:

“Siamo lieti di aver offerto il nostro supporto a quest’azienda italiana che rappresenta un unicum nel panorama della chimica mondiale con prodotti sia industriali che enologici. Siamo sempre al fianco delle imprese che vogliono rafforzare la propria presenza sui mercati esteri e, in quest’operazione, il finanziamento controgarantito da SACE ha sostenuto l’acquisizione di un’azienda target tedesca con un’offerta complementare al core business del Gruppo, consentendo a Esseco di ampliare ulteriormente la gamma di prodotti offerti”.

Fabrizio Marchetti, Responsabile Mercato Corporate Nord-Ovest di Banco Bpm, conclude:

“Siamo orgogliosi di aver supportato quest’azienda piemontese, un’eccellenza a livello nazionale e mondiale nell’ambito della chimica inorganica e dell’enologia. La capacità innovativa, il respiro internazionale e l’attenzione alle persone sono alcune delle caratteristiche di questa  bellissima e storica iniziativa imprenditoriale, caratteristiche che contribuiranno sempre più a rendere  forte ed evoluto il Made in Italy”.

