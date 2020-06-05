Condividi

Cattolica vende il 100% di Cattolica Life

Il gruppo ha concluso l’acquisizione del 40% della società dalla Banca Popolare di Vicenza, per poi vendere il 100% del capitale alla società di riassicurazione Monument Re – “Nessun impatto sul Solvency II ratio”

Cattolica Assicurazioni ha concluso l’acquisizione del 40% di Cattolica Life dalla Banca Popolare di Vicenza, società sottoposta a procedura di liquidazione coatta amministrativa. Subito dopo, la compagnia veronese ha venduto il 100% della stessa controllata al gruppo riassicurativo Monument Re. Lo comunica in una nota Cattolica Assicurazioni, precisando che l’operazione si è chiusa con il via libera “da parte delle competenti autorità”.

La cessione di Cattolica Life “si inserisce nel più ampio contesto di razionalizzazione e semplificazione del Gruppo Cattolica – si legge nel comunicato – e non ha effetti materiali sul Solvency II ratio”.

Nell’ambito dell’operazione, NatWest Markets ha svolto la funzione di advisor finanziario per conto del Gruppo Cattolica, mentre lo studio Gianni Origoni, Grippo & Partners ha assistito la compagnia assicurativa per gli aspetti legali.

La cessione di Cattolica Life era stata annunciata al mercato l’11 dicembre 2019. “L’impatto sull’utile netto di gruppo, incluso il risultato dell’esercizio 2019 – precisava il gruppo nella prima comunicazione – è ad oggi stimabile in una perdita di poco superiore a 5 milioni, quasi interamente a carico del corrente esercizio e permetterà una crescita del risultato operativo di circa 4 milioni per anno nei prossimi esercizi, grazie ai risparmi di costi”.

Cattolica Life è una compagnia assicurativa con sede a Dublino e masse pari a circa 200 milioni. Era stata costituita come joint venture nel contesto della partnership commerciale con Banca Popolare di Vicenza.

La settimana scorsa l’Istituto per la vigilanza sulle assicurazioni (Ivass) aveva chiesto a Cattolica di rafforzare il patrimonio con un aumento di capitale da 500 milioni da varare entro il 30 settembre. Lunedì il Cda del gruppo ha diffuso un’altra nota per annunciare di aver “dato mandato al management di preparare un piano nei tempi richiesti, al fine di rafforzare la solvibilità del gruppo”. L’operazione sarà varata dall’assemblea il 26/27 giugno e il suo importo è pari a circa due terzi della capitalizzazione attuale del gruppo.

