Cattolica: assemblea dà ok ad aumento di capitale

Via libera dell’assemblea di Cattolica Assocurazioni all’aumento di capitale chiesto dall’Ivass – Ma per la trasformazione in spa e l’ingresso di Generali nel capitale come primo azionista servirà un’assemblea straordinaria che si terrà verosimilmente entro luglio

Cattolica Assicurazioni procede verso la trasformazione in spa e la partnership con Generali. Un ulteriore passo in questa direzione è arrivato nell’assemblea degli azionisti, svoltasi a Verona a porte chiuse: i soci hanno approvato il bilancio 2019 chiuso con utile netto della capogruppo di 120 milioni di euro, ma soprattutto hanno dato il via libera alle modifiche statutarie che preludono alla svolta (ha votato a favore il 71% degli aventi diritto per testa) e all’atteso aumento di capitale da 500 milioni di euro, di cui una tranche pari a 300 milioni riservata a Generali nell’ambito dell’operazione annunciata nei giorni scorsi, e subordinata appunto alla trasformazione in spa. L’assemblea ha anche approvato l’autorizzazione all’acquisto nei prossimi 18 mesi di azioni proprie fino al 20% del capitale sociale.

“I soci di Cattolica – ha commentato il presidente Paolo Bedoni – hanno dimostrato con il loro voto di condividere il processo di riforme che abbiamo avviato fin dalla quotazione e l’aumento di capitale necessario ad avviare un nuovo momento di consolidamento e sviluppo della società. In oltre un secolo di storia non era mai capitato di dover svolgere un’Assemblea a porte chiuse, ma il senso di responsabilità di chi ha a cuore la Compagnia e il suo futuro non mai venuto meno e sono certo che sarà sempre così. Il Cda è stato chiamato in questi giorni a scelte importanti per il futuro della società, per garantire solidità, sicurezza e sviluppo ai soci, agli azionisti e a tutti i nostri stakeholder. Cattolica è un’azienda sana, in grado di generare valore e le importanti evoluzioni recentemente annunciate ci permetteranno di proseguire il piano di crescita e di trasformazione mantenendo sempre saldi i nostri obiettivi e le nostre radici”.

Per quanto riguarda l’aumento di capitale, è stato disposto che avverrà in una o due tranche, entro la fine di giugno 2025, quindi cinque anni da adesso. L’esercizio 2019, nonostante le vicissitudini societarie, si è chiuso bene: raccolta Danni e Vita +20% a quasi 7 miliardi, risultato operativo +3,1% a 302 milioni, utile netto in lieve calo a 75 milioni.

Per la trasformazione in spa e l’apertura del capitale all’ingresso di Generali come primo socio sarà poerò necessaria un’assemblea straordinaria che si terrà probabilmente entro luglio.