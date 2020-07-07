Condividi

Banca Ifis: Equita Sim Liquidity provider per bond senior

Firmato l’accordo tra Banca Ifis ed Equita Sim relativo alla quotazione sul mercato secondario delle obbligazioni Senior Preferred emesse dall’istituto

Equità Sym sarà Liquidity provider di Banca Ifis per le obbligazioni senior. Lo prevede un accordo firmato tra le parti relativo alla quotazione sul mercato secondario dei titoli obbligazionari Senior Preferred emessi dalla banca guidata da Luciano Colombini. Per le quotazioni, si legge nella nota dell’istituto, saranno utilizzate piattaforme finanziarie gestite da EURO TLX e da BMTF Bloomberg.

In questo contesto, Equita Sim sarà Specialist/liquidity Provider “assicurando una costante presenza di quotazioni, sia in acquisto che in vendita, nei confronti degli investitori istituzionali e professionali, garantendo quindi una maggiore liquidità ai titoli quotati”, spiega Banca Ifis.

«La partnership con Equita Sim S.p.A ha l’obiettivo di garantire, in modo continuativo, un’adeguata liquidità agli strumenti obbligazionari emessi da Banca Ifis – spiega Saverio Bonavita, responsabile della Direzione Centrale Capital Markets di Banca Ifis –. La strategia di funding definita dalla Banca prevede una maggiore centralità e priorità dello strumento delle obbligazioni, da realizzarsi tenendo conto dell’evoluzione dei volumi complessivi della raccolta, del contesto di mercato, conseguendo nel contempo una riduzione del costo del funding».

Nel frattempo, a Piazza Affari, il titolo di Banca Ifis cede lo 0,94% del suo valore, scendendo a quota 8,895 euro. Quella di oggi è una giornata debole per il Ftse Mib (-0,38%), con le banche che prendono respiro (Ftse Italia Banche -0,65%) dopo il rally delle precedenti sedute. 

