Auto, ennesimo crollo a maggio: vendite -52,3% in Ue

Secondo i dati Acea sull’Europa occidentale, da inizio anno la flessione delle immatricolazioni è pari al 42,8% in Ue, Uk ed Efta – A maggio record negativo (-89%) per il Regno Unito, Italia (-49,6%)

Continua a soffrire il mercato dell’auto, tra i più colpiti dalle conseguenze economiche dell’emergenza coronavirus. Dopo il -51,8% registrato sulle vendite di marzo e il -78,3% di aprile, a maggio continuano le difficoltà. Secondo gli ultimi dati diffusi da Acea, il mese scorso in Europa occidentale – che comprende Unione Europea, Regno Unito e area Efta – sono state immatricolate 623.812 vetture. A maggio 2019 le immatricolazioni erano state più del doppio, pari a 1.444.173 unità. In termini percentuali si tratta dunque di un calo del 56,8%. Facendo un bilancio dei primi cinque mesi del 2020, in Europa occidentale le immatricolazioni sfiorano quota 4 milioni di auto (3.969.714 per la precisione), mostrando una flessione del 42,8 per cento.

Nella sola Unione Europea il tonfo è del 52,3%, con l’Acea che sottolinea come nonostante l’allentamento delle restrizioni, il numero di auto nuove vendute in tutta l’area sia sceso da 1.217.259 unità a maggio 2019 a 581.161 autovetture a maggio di quest’anno.

Dal punto di vista territoriale, il calo peggiore è stato segnato dal Regno Unito, dove a maggio le vendite sono calate addirittura dell’89%. Molto male anche la Spagna (-72,7%), mentre in Francia (-50,3%), Italia (-49,6%) e Germania (-49,5%) le vendite risultano dimezzate. 

Parlando delle singole case automobilistiche, Volkswagen, che detiene la quota di mercato più ampia, a maggio ha registrato con un ribasso del 56,7%, i due colossi francesi, Renault e Psa, hanno chiuso il mese con cali pari rispettivamente al 53,7% e al 59,7%. In linea anche Fca, le cui vendite a maggio si sono ridotte del -56,6% da 101.498 vetture vendute nello stesso mese del 2019 alle 44.099 del 2020, con la quota di mercato che resta stabile al 7,1%. Da inizio anno le auto vendute dal gruppo sono 225.592, pari a un calo del 49,9% con la quota che scende dal 6,5 al 5,7%.

In Borsa, dopo la diffusione dei dati Acea, l’indice Eurostoxx auto si muove in leggero rialzo, segnando +0,1%. Sulla parità Fca (+0,1%) a Milano e Volkswagen (+0,05%) a Francoforte, mentre a Parigi Peugeot cede lo 0,15% e Renault l’1%.

