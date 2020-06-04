Condividi

Antitrust: multa di 2,9 milioni a Enegan per elettricità e gas

Enegan avrebbe addebitato ai clienti voci di costo e penali per recesso che i clienti non avrebbero dovuto pagare e in alcuni casi, modificato unilateralmente i contratti senza alcuna comunicazione preventiva

Multa di 2,875 milioni di euro dall’Antitrust per Enegan, società romana che fornisce energia elettrica e gas. Alla base della sanzione comminata dall’Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato c’è la fatturazione di oneri non dovuti dagli utenti.

Secondo l’Antitrust, Enegan avrebbe adottato pratiche scorrette nell’ambito della fornitura dei servizi di energia elettrica e gas fatturando “diverse voci di costo e penali per recesso” che gli utenti non avrebbero dovuto pagare e omettendo ai clienti informazioni “rilevanti e trasparenti sulla natura di tali oneri”.

Nel dettaglio l’Autorità ha accertato che a chi ha chiesto di recedere il contratto Enegan “ha addebitato oneri a titolo di recupero dei costi di attivazione che rappresentavano, viceversa, delle penali per l’uscita dal contratto, che la Società stornava in fattura solo a seguito dei reiterati reclami della clientela”, si legge nella nota dell’Antitrust. La stessa società ha inoltre addebitato agli utenti ulteriori oneri determinati erroneamente, non previsti dai contratti sottoscritti dai clienti (oneri perequativi) o oneri postali in contrasto con la normativa vigente. 

“In altri casi, Enegan ha modificato unilateralmente le condizioni economiche dei contratti, senza inviare una comunicazione preventiva, impedendo ai propri clienti di recedere senza spese dal contratto di fornitura, in caso di mancata accettazione delle variazioni economiche”, continua l’Antitrust. 

Un comportamento che ha portato moltissimi clienti a lamentarsi sulla base di motivazioni che la stessa Enegan spesso e volentieri valutava come fondate. Non a caso, sottolinea ancora l’Authority, una volta ricevuti i reclami, la stessa società “riconosceva che gli oneri contestati erano non dovuti e derivavano da disfunzioni o anomalie del sistema di fatturazione, sino a procedere al relativo storno”. 

Un comportamento che l’Antitrust ha deciso di sanzionare con una multa salata nonostante prima della chiusura del procedimento Enegan avesse già assunto misure volte a modificare la propria politica di fatturazione.

