Alitalia: nuovo vertice, ma il piano industriale non c’è

Francesco Caio, ex Poste, è il nuovo presidente della compagnia aerea e Fabio Lazzerini, ex Emirates, il nuovo ad, ma il piano industriale resta tutto da costruire

Il nuovo piano industriale è ancora tutto da costruire, ma il governo ha scelto i nuovi vertici di Alitalia: “Francesco Caio quale presidente della nuova società e Fabio Lazzerini quale amministratore delegato”. Lo ha annunciato lunedì sera via Facebook il presidente del Consiglio, Giuseppe Conte, sottolineando che “il vertice neo-designato potrà da subito lavorare, con gli advisor già individuati dal ministero dell’Economia, al nuovo piano industriale, che sarà poi notificato alla Commissione Europea”.

Lazzerini, ex Emirates, è l’attuale capo del business di Alitalia, mentre Caio è da maggio 2018 presidente del cda di Saipem e dal 2014 al 2017 è stato amministratore delegato e direttore generale di Poste Italiane.

Il numero uno di Palazzo Chigi spiega che in questi giorni l’Esecutivo ha “lavorato al dossier Alitalia in modo da procedere rapidamente alla sottoscrizione della nuova società, tramite un decreto proposto dal ministro Gualtieri e cofirmato dai ministri De Micheli, Patuanelli e Catalfo”.

Il governo, prosegue Conte, ha anche “condiviso le linee guida che orienteranno il piano industriale, che dovrà consentire il perseguimento di strategie aziendali nel segno della economicità di gestione, in modo da affrontare, con piena capacità competitiva, le complesse sfide del mercato dei trasporti aerei post-Covid 19”.

Per quanto riguarda la selezione del presidente e dell’amministratore delegato, è stata fatta “nell’ambito della condivisione di questa strategia complessiva, che prevede anche una riforma del trasporto aereo nazionale”, scrive ancora Conte, precisando che “questa decisione consente una risolutiva accelerazione del progetto riguardante la nuova compagnia, come prefigurato nel decreto rilancio. Abbiamo fretta di procedere e di rilanciare un vettore nazionale che possa offrire le massime garanzie non solo di una gestione aziendale efficace ed efficiente, ma anche di valorizzazione dell’intero sistema dei trasporti nazionali, approfittando delle occasioni che l’intermodalità e la nuova fase mondiale possono offrire al nostro mercato dei trasporti aerei, che è il secondo in Europa”.

