5G: Tim esclude Huawei dalle reti di Italia e Brasile

Il colosso cinese non è stato invitato alla gara per le apparecchiature 5G delle reti che Telecom costruirà nei due Paesi – Tim parla di “ragioni industriali” ma potrebbero avere influito anche ragioni di opportunità politica

Tim ha escluso Huawei dalla gara per le apparecchiature 5G delle reti che costruirà in Italia e in Brasile. Il colosso cinese non è stato invitato come possibile fornitore, mentre nella lista figurano altre aziende internazionali come Cisco, Ericsson, Nokia e Mavenir and Affirmed Networks, società recentemente acquistata da Microsoft. Nessun commento è arrivato, per ora, dai vertici di Huawei in Italia e in Brasile.

Nei giorni scorsi era circolata un’indiscrezione secondo cui l’Italia starebbe valutando di escludere il gigante cinese dalla realizzazione delle reti di nuova generazione. La motivazione non sarebbe economica, ma di intelligence: il timore è che la Cina, attraverso il 5G, possa spiare le principali reti di telecomunicazione del mondo occidentale, il che avrebbe gravi ripercussioni in termini di sicurezza.

Fonti vicine a Tim precisano tuttavia che la scelta della società di non invitare il gruppo cinese alla gara non è legata a ragioni politiche, ma strettamente industriali, in un’ottica di diversificazione dei fornitori. Huawei, infatti, è già partner di Tim in altri comparti come la rete di accesso.

La replica del colosso cinese è stata affidata a una nota: “Siamo fermamente convinti che la sicurezza e lo sviluppo dell’Italia digitale debbano essere supportati da un approccio basato su fatti e non da illazioni infondate – si legge – Siamo un’azienda privata, presente in Italia da 16 anni e in Europa da 20 e siamo parte della catena del valore globale; abbiamo contribuito allo sviluppo del 3G, del 4G e ora del 5G e siamo alla guida di alcuni dei comitati di standardizzazione globali. Siamo impegnati a contribuire allo sviluppo digitale del Paese, anche in questa difficile fase, con tecnologie, impiego, risorse, sia in modo diretto che indiretto, attraverso la catena di fornitura dei nostri partner. Sicurezza, trasparenza e rispetto delle regole sono gli elementi fondamentali che ci hanno garantito la fiducia di operatori di telecomunicazioni, imprese e consumatori”.

Venerdì, a metà mattina, il titolo in Borsa di Tim guadagna circa l’1%, a 0,3455 euro, sovraperformando leggermente il Ftse Mib, che negli stessi minuti guadagna lo 0,7%.

Questa settimana Huawei ha subito un duro colpo anche da parte del primo ministro britannico, Boris Johnson.